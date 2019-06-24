This new vegetarian dish from Noodles & Company is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with a delicious lemon cream sauce. Use pre-made zoodles or prepare your own using Chef Graff's hack to avoid watery zoodles.
Ingredients
For the lemon cream sauce
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 shallots, minced
- 18 Ounces heavy whipping cream
- Zest from 1 lemon
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 Ounce parsley, chopped
- Salt & pepper, to taste
To serve
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Ounces asparagus, blanched and roughly chopped
- 1 1/2 Ounce zucchini, roasted and roughly chopped
- 2 Ounces roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Ounce vegetable broth
- 1/2 Cup lemon cream sauce
- 10 Ounces zucchini noodles
- 2 Tablespoons breadcrumbs
- 1 Teaspoon fresh parsley
Directions
For the lemon cream sauce
Heat butter in a pan, add shallots and saute until fragrant.
Add cream and lemon zest and simmer until thickened.
Remove from heat and add lemon juice and parsley. Stir to combine and season to taste.
To serve
Heat olive oil in pan. When shimmering, add asparagus, roasted zucchini and tomatoes. Saute for a few minutes.
Add vegetable broth, toss and reduce to au sec.
Add lemon cream sauce and toss to mix. Cook until heated and the sauce bubbles slightly around edges. Remove from heat.
Add the zucchini noodles and toss to coat in the sauce. Cook for 20 seconds.
Use a spatula to bring vegetables to the top of the dish and transfer to a bowl to serve.
Garnish with breadcrumbs and parsley.