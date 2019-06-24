Heat olive oil in pan. When shimmering, add asparagus, roasted zucchini and tomatoes. Saute for a few minutes.

Add vegetable broth, toss and reduce to au sec.

Add lemon cream sauce and toss to mix. Cook until heated and the sauce bubbles slightly around edges. Remove from heat.

Add the zucchini noodles and toss to coat in the sauce. Cook for 20 seconds.

Use a spatula to bring vegetables to the top of the dish and transfer to a bowl to serve.

Garnish with breadcrumbs and parsley.