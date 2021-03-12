  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

No-Boil Pasta Bake

March 12, 2021
By
An easy, hearty main dish to feed family and friends
No-Boil Pasta Bake
NADKI/Shutterstock

Even an inexperienced cook should have no problem with this recipe—it's virtually foolproof. Add a green salad and some crusty bread, and you'll have a hearty and satisfying dinner in next to no time.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
45 m
5 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
635
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you don't mind cleaning another pan, I would recommend adding about a pound of cooked sausage or ground beef, or even sauteed mushrooms.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) box of pasta (ziti, penne, or any other medium-sized, shaped pasta)
  • 1 (24-ounce) jar of tomato sauce
  • 24 Ounces water
  • 1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 Cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. 

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 (16-ounce) box of uncooked pasta, 1 (24-ounce) jar of tomato sauce, 24 ounces water, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning and freshly ground black pepper. Pour into the greased baking pan. Cover with aluminum foil.

Step 3: Bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and stir well.

Step 4: Top with 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and pasta is fork-tender.

