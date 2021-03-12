Even an inexperienced cook should have no problem with this recipe—it's virtually foolproof. Add a green salad and some crusty bread, and you'll have a hearty and satisfying dinner in next to no time.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
If you don't mind cleaning another pan, I would recommend adding about a pound of cooked sausage or ground beef, or even sauteed mushrooms.
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) box of pasta (ziti, penne, or any other medium-sized, shaped pasta)
- 1 (24-ounce) jar of tomato sauce
- 24 Ounces water
- 1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 Cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.
Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 (16-ounce) box of uncooked pasta, 1 (24-ounce) jar of tomato sauce, 24 ounces water, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning and freshly ground black pepper. Pour into the greased baking pan. Cover with aluminum foil.
Step 3: Bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and stir well.
Step 4: Top with 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and pasta is fork-tender.