Mussels Steamed in White Wine

July 27, 2021 | 4:43pm
Simple yet elegant
Mussels steamed in white wine recipe
Kristen Mendiola for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

A simple presentation with delicious results. This serves two as a main course or up to six as an appetizer.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
908
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Tablespoons butter, divided and cut into roughly 1/2-tablespoon pieces
  • 1 large shallot, cut into small dice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Cup dry white wine
  • 2 Pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1/4 Cup fresh parsley or other herbs, minced, divided
  • Salt as needed
  • Crusty bread for serving

Directions

Step 1: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add 1 large diced shallot and 2 cloves minced garlic and sweat, stirring occasionally, until wilted and translucent, about 1-2 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 cup dry white wine and increase heat.

Step 3: When wine comes to a boil, add 2 pounds mussels and cover the pan. When liquid returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and steam mussels, covered, until nearly all are opened, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 4: Turn off heat and, with a slotted spoon, remove mussels to serving bowls, discarding any mussels that have not opened. Whisk remaining butter into liquid to emulsify along with ¼ cup minced herbs.

Step 5: Taste for seasoning and add salt if needed.

Step 6: Pour liquid equally over each portion of mussels and serve immediately with crusty bread.

