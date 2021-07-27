Step 1: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add 1 large diced shallot and 2 cloves minced garlic and sweat, stirring occasionally, until wilted and translucent, about 1-2 minutes.

Step 2: Add 1 cup dry white wine and increase heat.

Step 3: When wine comes to a boil, add 2 pounds mussels and cover the pan. When liquid returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and steam mussels, covered, until nearly all are opened, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 4: Turn off heat and, with a slotted spoon, remove mussels to serving bowls, discarding any mussels that have not opened. Whisk remaining butter into liquid to emulsify along with ¼ cup minced herbs.

Step 5: Taste for seasoning and add salt if needed.

Step 6: Pour liquid equally over each portion of mussels and serve immediately with crusty bread.