A simple presentation with delicious results. This serves two as a main course or up to six as an appetizer.
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons butter, divided and cut into roughly 1/2-tablespoon pieces
- 1 large shallot, cut into small dice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Cup dry white wine
- 2 Pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
- 1/4 Cup fresh parsley or other herbs, minced, divided
- Salt as needed
- Crusty bread for serving
Directions
Step 1: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add 1 large diced shallot and 2 cloves minced garlic and sweat, stirring occasionally, until wilted and translucent, about 1-2 minutes.
Step 2: Add 1 cup dry white wine and increase heat.
Step 3: When wine comes to a boil, add 2 pounds mussels and cover the pan. When liquid returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and steam mussels, covered, until nearly all are opened, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 4: Turn off heat and, with a slotted spoon, remove mussels to serving bowls, discarding any mussels that have not opened. Whisk remaining butter into liquid to emulsify along with ¼ cup minced herbs.
Step 5: Taste for seasoning and add salt if needed.
Step 6: Pour liquid equally over each portion of mussels and serve immediately with crusty bread.