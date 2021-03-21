Donna Lahouchuc of Allentown, Pennsylvania created this award-winning appetizer, which won first place in the Allentown Fair's hor d'oeuvres contest. These savory little cups are perfect for your next party.
This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.
Notes
The filling can be made ahead but allow for about 5 minutes longer cooking time. The filling also works well slathered on baguette.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound mushrooms (white button or crimini)
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/4 Cup chopped shallots
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 Cup plus 2 tablespoons white wine, such as Clover Hill Cayuga white wine
- 8 Ounces cream cheese
- 12 Ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 1 Tablespoon basil
- 2 Tablespoons chives
- 1 Tablespoon parsley
- 1/2 Teaspoon thyme
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Cups shredded cheese (preferrably mozzarella/provolone blend)
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 packages frozen mini phyllo cups (need 4 dozen mini cups)
Directions
Step 1: Cut 1 pound mushrooms in half, then slice. In a large pan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. To the melted buter, add the sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup chopped shallots and 2 large minced garlic cloves. When the mushrooms begin to soften, add 1 cup white wine. Simmer on low heat until mushrooms are tender and wine is reduced by at least half.
Step 2: Add 8 ounces cream cheese; stir to melt and blend. Add 12 ounces thawed chopped spinach, 1 tablespoon basil, 2 tablespoons chives, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. When mixture is well-blended, add 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese. Add 2 tablespoons white wine, then set mixture aside to cool for a few minutes.
Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. Place 4 dozen phyllo cups on baking sheets. Fill each cup with mushroom-spinach mixture, filling very full and mounding mixture on top. Garnish each cup with a pinch of the remaining shredded cheese.
Step 4: Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until cups are slightly browned and mixture is hot.