Step 1: Cut 1 pound mushrooms in half, then slice. In a large pan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. To the melted buter, add the sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup chopped shallots and 2 large minced garlic cloves. When the mushrooms begin to soften, add 1 cup white wine. Simmer on low heat until mushrooms are tender and wine is reduced by at least half.

Step 2: Add 8 ounces cream cheese; stir to melt and blend. Add 12 ounces thawed chopped spinach, 1 tablespoon basil, 2 tablespoons chives, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. When mixture is well-blended, add 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese. Add 2 tablespoons white wine, then set mixture aside to cool for a few minutes.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. Place 4 dozen phyllo cups on baking sheets. Fill each cup with mushroom-spinach mixture, filling very full and mounding mixture on top. Garnish each cup with a pinch of the remaining shredded cheese.

Step 4: Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until cups are slightly browned and mixture is hot.