These "fritters" can be an appetizer, a side dish or a party food

Mshat, or fried cauliflower, is a Palestinian dish that's not only delicious, but very forgiving and easy. Serve mshat with a dip of plain yogurt dressed up with minced mint or cilantro and a dash of salt.

This recipe is by Khawlah Youses of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.