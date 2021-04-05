  1. Home
Mshat (Fried Cauliflower)

April 5, 2021 | 5:29pm
These "fritters" can be an appetizer, a side dish or a party food
Mshat, or fried cauliflower, is a Palestinian dish that's not only delicious, but very forgiving and easy. Serve mshat with a dip of plain yogurt dressed up with minced mint or cilantro and a dash of salt.

This recipe is by Khawlah Youses of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
25 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
326
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 small head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 Teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 Teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • Corn oil for deep-frying, about 3 cups

Directions

Step 1: Fill large saucepan with water; heat to boiling. Add 1 small head cauliflower (cut into 1-inch pieces); cook until easily pierced with knife, about 7 minutes. Drain; put in large bowl. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons cumin, 2 teaspoons coriander, 1 teaspoon dried basil, 1 large egg and 3 chopped green onions. Process until onions are finely chopped. Add to cauliflower. Stir in remaining 1 1/4 cups flour. Slowly add about 1/2 cup water, stirring until mixture resembles thick pancake batter.

Step 3: Heat 3 cups corn oil to 350 F. Scoop 1/4-cup amounts of batter into oil in batches; cook until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. (To reheat leftover mshats, put on baking sheet and cook about 2 minutes in 400 F oven.)

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
cauliflower
Easy
fried
middle eastern cuisine
Palestine
party food
side dish
traditional
vegetable
fritter
