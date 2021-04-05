Mshat, or fried cauliflower, is a Palestinian dish that's not only delicious, but very forgiving and easy. Serve mshat with a dip of plain yogurt dressed up with minced mint or cilantro and a dash of salt.
This recipe is by Khawlah Youses of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 small head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 3/4 Cups water
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 Teaspoons ground coriander
- 1 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1 large egg
- 3 green onions, chopped
- Corn oil for deep-frying, about 3 cups
Directions
Step 1: Fill large saucepan with water; heat to boiling. Add 1 small head cauliflower (cut into 1-inch pieces); cook until easily pierced with knife, about 7 minutes. Drain; put in large bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons cumin, 2 teaspoons coriander, 1 teaspoon dried basil, 1 large egg and 3 chopped green onions. Process until onions are finely chopped. Add to cauliflower. Stir in remaining 1 1/4 cups flour. Slowly add about 1/2 cup water, stirring until mixture resembles thick pancake batter.
Step 3: Heat 3 cups corn oil to 350 F. Scoop 1/4-cup amounts of batter into oil in batches; cook until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. (To reheat leftover mshats, put on baking sheet and cook about 2 minutes in 400 F oven.)