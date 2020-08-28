Monterey Mac and Cheese

In large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add ground turkey or chicken and stir, breaking into small pieces. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

Add taco seasoning and stir to distribute evenly. Add corn, tomatoes and olives. Stir to heat through. Keep warm.

Prepare pasta according to package directions. When pasta is ready, remove 1/2 cup of the cooking water, set aside and drain pasta.

In large bowl, toss hot pasta with turkey or chicken mixture and the reserved cooking water. Add cheese, stirring until soft.

Serve in bowls with tortilla chips on the side.