This Monterey mac and cheese has Mexican-style corn, a can of diced tomatoes, black olives, ground chicken, taco seasoning and Monterey jack cheeese, which is a deliciously melty choice. Tortilla chips on the side add a welcome crunch.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground chicken
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- 1 can Mexican-style corn, drained (regular canned corn may also be used)
- 1 can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1/4 Cup sliced or chopped black olives
- 1/2 Pound macaroni or other shaped pasta
- 1 Cup cubed Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
In large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add ground turkey or chicken and stir, breaking into small pieces. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink and juices run clear.
Add taco seasoning and stir to distribute evenly. Add corn, tomatoes and olives. Stir to heat through. Keep warm.
Prepare pasta according to package directions. When pasta is ready, remove 1/2 cup of the cooking water, set aside and drain pasta.
In large bowl, toss hot pasta with turkey or chicken mixture and the reserved cooking water. Add cheese, stirring until soft.
Serve in bowls with tortilla chips on the side.