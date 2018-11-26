Mom's Kifli
November 26, 2018 | 5:02pm
As pretty as they are delicious
Whether you spell it kifli of kipfel, there's one word for this Eastern European cookie: delicious. The light cream cheese dough simply melts in your mouth.
36
Servings
206
Calories Per Serving
Makes
6 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound butter, softened
- 3 Cups flour
- 8 Ounces cream cheese
- 3 egg whites
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1 Pound ground walnuts
- Powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Cream together butter and cream cheese. Add flour. Mix thoroughly. Pinch off dough into 72 quarter-size balls and chill.
For the filling, beat egg whites until foamy. Mix in sugar and nuts.
Roll out the individual balls of dough on surface lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Roll very thin. Fill the center of each with nut filling, about 1 teaspoon, and roll into crescent shapes. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 20-30 minutes.
Let cool, then dust with powdered sugar.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
16g
24%
Sugar
5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
26%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Protein
4g
7%
Carbs
15g
5%
Vitamin A
66µg
7%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.2%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.9%
Vitamin E
0.3mg
1.7%
Vitamin K
1µg
0.8%
Calcium
22mg
2%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
16µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
16µg
4%
Iron
0.5mg
2.9%
Magnesium
23mg
6%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.3mg
1.8%
Phosphorus
63mg
9%
Polyunsaturated
6g
N/A
Potassium
81mg
2%
Sodium
28mg
1%
Sugars, added
5g
N/A
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.5mg
4.6%