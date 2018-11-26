  1. Home
Mom's Kifli

As pretty as they are delicious
Kifli
Whether you spell it kifli of kipfel, there's one word for this Eastern European cookie: delicious. The light cream cheese dough simply melts in your mouth.

36
Servings
206
Calories Per Serving
Makes
6 dozen cookies

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound butter, softened
  • 3 Cups flour
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese
  • 3 egg whites
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 1 Pound ground walnuts
  • Powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cream together butter and cream cheese. Add flour. Mix thoroughly. Pinch off dough into 72 quarter-size balls and chill.

For the filling, beat egg whites until foamy. Mix in sugar and nuts.

Roll out the individual balls of dough on surface lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Roll very thin. Fill the center of each with nut filling, about 1 teaspoon, and roll into crescent shapes. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for 20-30 minutes.

Let cool, then dust with powdered sugar.

Cookie Shopping Tip

Be sure to purchase the correct flour a recipe calls for – flours differ in gluten or protein content, making each suited for specific tasks.

Cookie Cooking Tip

Insert a toothpick into the center of cakes, bar cookies, and quick breads to test for doneness – it should come out clean or only have a few crumbs clinging to it.

Cookie Wine Pairing

Milk is more traditional with cookies than wine in the U.S., but a few cookies and a glass of sweet wine make a simple, enjoyable dessert. Sweet chenin blanc, muscat, or amontillado sherry with nut-based cookies; sauternes or sweet German wines with sugar cookies; cabernet sauvignon or cabernet franc with chocolate desserts; Italian vin santo with biscotti.

Tags
cookies
holidays
walnut

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
24%
Sugar
5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
26%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Protein
4g
7%
Carbs
15g
5%
Vitamin A
66µg
7%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.2%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.9%
Vitamin E
0.3mg
1.7%
Vitamin K
1µg
0.8%
Calcium
22mg
2%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
16µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
16µg
4%
Iron
0.5mg
2.9%
Magnesium
23mg
6%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.3mg
1.8%
Phosphorus
63mg
9%
Polyunsaturated
6g
N/A
Potassium
81mg
2%
Sodium
28mg
1%
Sugars, added
5g
N/A
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.5mg
4.6%
