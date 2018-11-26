Mom's Kifli

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cream together butter and cream cheese. Add flour. Mix thoroughly. Pinch off dough into 72 quarter-size balls and chill.

For the filling, beat egg whites until foamy. Mix in sugar and nuts.

Roll out the individual balls of dough on surface lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Roll very thin. Fill the center of each with nut filling, about 1 teaspoon, and roll into crescent shapes. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for 20-30 minutes.

Let cool, then dust with powdered sugar.