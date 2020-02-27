  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mixed Berry Jam

February 27, 2020 | 11:23am
Three fruits, one great flavor
baibaz/Shutterstock
Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings

Notes

Be sure you know proper canning techniques before attempting to make and can homemade cooked jam.

You can substitute any of the berries in this recipe for berries of your liking. Blueberries, currants and elderberries also make excellent jams.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups strawberries
  • 1 Cup raspberries
  • 1 Cup blackberries
  • 7 Cups sugar
  • 1 packet pectin crystals

Directions

Crush strawberries, raspberries and blackberries with a potato masher.

In a large saucepan, mix together strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and pectin crystals.

Over high heat, bring mixture to a boil.

Slowly incoprorate and stir in sugar.

Bring to a roaring boil, cook for 1 minute.

Remove saucepan from heat, continue to stir for 5 minutes.

Pour jam into sterilzed jars, leaving about 1/4 inch room.

Cover jam with lids.

Tags
best recipes
breakfast
jam
jelly
recipes