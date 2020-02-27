Mixed Berry Jam

February 27, 2020 | 11:23am
Notes
Be sure you know proper canning techniques before attempting to make and can homemade cooked jam.
You can substitute any of the berries in this recipe for berries of your liking. Blueberries, currants and elderberries also make excellent jams.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups strawberries
- 1 Cup raspberries
- 1 Cup blackberries
- 7 Cups sugar
- 1 packet pectin crystals
Directions
Crush strawberries, raspberries and blackberries with a potato masher.
In a large saucepan, mix together strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and pectin crystals.
Over high heat, bring mixture to a boil.
Slowly incoprorate and stir in sugar.
Bring to a roaring boil, cook for 1 minute.
Remove saucepan from heat, continue to stir for 5 minutes.
Pour jam into sterilzed jars, leaving about 1/4 inch room.
Cover jam with lids.