Mint to Bee

August 17, 2020
Courtesy of Caledonia Spirits
This vodka-lover's cocktail is a rendition of the classic mojito — a light, refreshing drink that's great for outdoor gatherings.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Barr Hill vodka
- 3/4 Ounces fresh lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce raw honey syrup
- 8 mint leaves
- Soda water
- Mint leaf and lime wheel to garnish
Directions
Combine the mint and syrup in a mixing tin.
Muddle gently.
Add the lime juice, vodka and ice.
Shake for 15 seconds and strain into a tall glass over fresh ice.
Top with club soda.
Add garnishes.