4.5
2 ratings

Mint to Bee

August 17, 2020
A beekeeper's twist on the mojito
Mint to Bee
Courtesy of Caledonia Spirits

This vodka-lover's cocktail is a rendition of the classic mojito — a light, refreshing drink that's great for outdoor gatherings.

Recipe courtesy of Caledonia Spirits

Ready in
2 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Barr Hill vodka
  • 3/4 Ounces fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 Ounce raw honey syrup
  • 8 mint leaves
  • Soda water
  • Mint leaf and lime wheel to garnish

Directions

Combine the mint and syrup in a mixing tin. 

Muddle gently.

Add the lime juice, vodka and ice.

Shake for 15 seconds and strain into a tall glass over fresh ice.

Top with club soda.

Add garnishes.

