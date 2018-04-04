  1. Home
Minette's Gourmet Grilled Chicken Skewers
Cook these delicious skewers no matter the season!
Apr 4, 2018 | 11:59 am
By
Grilled chicken skewers
Michelle Hope

They are easy to prepare and quick to cook. Perfect for teaching a cooking class and fun too. Also, the kids can develop some barbecue skills for when the sun comes out. I have created a fun recipe for teachers, parents and kids to cook together.

6
Servings
495
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Pounds boneless chicken breast
  • 2 Tablespoons parsley leaves, freshly cut or minced
  • 1/2 Cup yellow and green peppers, chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons Minette's Gourmet Dry Marinade (Chicken & Turkey).
  • 3 Tablespoons plain yogurt
  • 2 Teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon Himalayan salt (to taste)
  • 1/2 Cup sunflower oil

Directions

Cut chicken into square pieces and place in a bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the parsley, yoghurt, lemon, salt and Minette's Dry Marinades (Chicken & Turkey) together. Pour the marinade over the chicken, cover with cling film and place in the refrigerator for 20 mins.

Chop the sweet red and yellow peppers for adding to the skewers.

If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water while the chicken is marinating (this helps the chicken not to stick).

Prepare the grill before by greasing it (wearing gloves is recommended). Skewer the chicken and add sweet peppers, drizzle oil over chicken and place on grill for 12 -15 minutes. Turn occasionally for even cooking.

Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
36g
55%
Sugar
0.7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
8g
38%
Cholesterol
123mg
41%
Protein
40g
80%
Carbs
1g
N/A
Vitamin A
55µg
6%
Vitamin B12
0.7µg
11.3%
Vitamin B6
1mg
52%
Vitamin C
12mg
21%
Vitamin D
0.8µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
8mg
40%
Vitamin K
23µg
28%
Calcium
33mg
3%
Fiber
0.3g
1%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
12µg
3%
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
50mg
13%
Monounsaturated
16g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
19mg
94%
Phosphorus
341mg
49%
Polyunsaturated
10g
N/A
Potassium
460mg
13%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
10.4%
Sodium
512mg
21%
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
8.7%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
11%
