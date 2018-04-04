Minette's Gourmet Grilled Chicken Skewers

Cut chicken into square pieces and place in a bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the parsley, yoghurt, lemon, salt and Minette's Dry Marinades (Chicken & Turkey) together. Pour the marinade over the chicken, cover with cling film and place in the refrigerator for 20 mins.

Chop the sweet red and yellow peppers for adding to the skewers.

If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water while the chicken is marinating (this helps the chicken not to stick).

Prepare the grill before by greasing it (wearing gloves is recommended). Skewer the chicken and add sweet peppers, drizzle oil over chicken and place on grill for 12 -15 minutes. Turn occasionally for even cooking.

Serve hot.