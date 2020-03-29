Meyer Lemon Lavender Bars

To make the crust, in the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and lavender sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about two to three minutes.

Add the flour and salt and mix until the dough begins to come together.

Transfer the dough to a 9x13 baking dish and using your fingertips, press the dough into an even layer that covers the entire pan.

Chill the dough for at least thirty minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.

Bake the chilled crust for twenty minutes.