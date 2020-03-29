  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Meyer Lemon Lavender Bars

March 29, 2020 | 3:45pm
This dessert will brighten any day
Meyer Lemon Lavender Bars
Photo courtesy of West of the Loop

A bright and sunny bar made with lavender sugar and Meyer lemons.

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop

Ready in
1 h and 35 m
45 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving
Notes

To make lavender sugar, which is such a fun thing to have around, combine one cup of sugar with 1 and 1/4 teaspoons of dried lavender. You can use it in all kinds of baked goods or to sweeten drinks like iced tea.

You can also add lemon oil and zest to the filling for extra lemon power.

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 8 Ounces unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 Cup lavender sugar
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt

For the lemon custard

  • 2-1/2 Cups granulated sugar
  • 6 large eggs at room temperature
  • 1 Cup Meyer lemon juice
  • zest from two Meyer lemons
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lemon oil (optional)
  • 1 Cup flour
  • confectioner's sugar for dusting

Directions

For the crust

To make the crust, in the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and lavender sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about two to three minutes.

Add the flour and salt and mix until the dough begins to come together.

Transfer the dough to a 9x13 baking dish and using your fingertips, press the dough into an even layer that covers the entire pan.

Chill the dough for at least thirty minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.

Bake the chilled crust for twenty minutes.

For the lemon custard

While the crust is baking, prepare the filling. Whisk together the granulated sugar, eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest and lemon oil, if using, until combined.

Whisk in the flour until the mixture is smooth.

After twenty minutes, remove the crust from the oven and turn the heat down to 325 F.

Pour the filling over the crust and return the pan to the oven and bake until the filling is set, 30-35 minutes.

Dust the top of the lemon bars with confectioner's sugar while they are still warm.

Cool on a wire rack before cutting.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol67mg22%
Protein3g7%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A85µg9%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.3%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D16IU100%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium14mg1%
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus45mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium54mg1%
Sodium59mg2%
Sugars, added25gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water27gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.6%
