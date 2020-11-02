  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Mix

November 2, 2020 | 4:32pm
Need a last-minute gift idea?
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar. 

Warm and soothing hot chocolate with a hint of cinnamon. This quick and easy mix can be packaged in a set of coffee mugs for a creative gift.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar. 

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
10
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 2 1/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 1/4 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • Cellophane bag (narrow, tall ones work best)
  • Ribbon, string or raffia to decorate
  • Holiday mugs

Directions

In a food processor, combine cocoa, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon. Pulse until all ingredients are finely ground.

Pour mixture into clear cellophane bag (narrower, tall ones work best). Secure bag closed with tie, leaving no air pockets.

Print a theme-specific Gift Mix Instructions card and attach to your package. We have three themed gift mix cards to choose from: all-seasons, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Attach recipe card with ribbon, raffia or string.

Place cocoa mix bag inside a holiday mug for a cute presentation.

Tags
chocolate
cinnamon
cocoa
drink
hot chocolate
non-alcoholic
Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Mix