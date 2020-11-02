Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Mix

In a food processor, combine cocoa, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon. Pulse until all ingredients are finely ground.

Pour mixture into clear cellophane bag (narrower, tall ones work best). Secure bag closed with tie, leaving no air pockets.

Print a theme-specific Gift Mix Instructions card and attach to your package. We have three themed gift mix cards to choose from: all-seasons, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Attach recipe card with ribbon, raffia or string.

Place cocoa mix bag inside a holiday mug for a cute presentation.