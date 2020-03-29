Meringue Bites with Lemon Curd and Berries

Preheat oven to 225 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Place the egg whites in the scrupulously clean bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Add the cream of tartar and vanilla extract.

Turn the mixer to high and begin beating the egg whites.

Gradually add the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, and continue beating the egg whites until the meringues can hold stiff peaks.

Transfer the meringue to a pastry bag fitted with a large tip or a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. (If using a Ziploc bag, squeeze meringue into one corner and snip off the tip with scissors.)

Pipe out an Oreo-sized circle onto one of the baking sheets. Then pipe around the edge of the circle three times until you have made a small cup. (The meringue won't change shape in the oven so what you see is what you will get.)

Pipe out the remaining meringue—this amount should make about three dozen cookies—and bake for two hours.

Cool meringues on a wire rack. Meringues may be made in advance and stored for several days.

To make the dessert, fill each meringues with about ½ tsp of lemon curd. Top with a hulled, sliced strawberry.

Serve cookies shortly after filling.