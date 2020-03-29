  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Meringue Bites With Lemon Curd and Berries

March 29, 2020 | 3:41pm
A match made in heaven
Meringue Bites with Lemon Curd and Berries
Photo courtesy of West of the Loop

Meringues and lemon curd are a match made in heaven: one uses egg whites and the other uses egg yolks. Feel free to buy jarred lemon curd.

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop

Ready in
2 h and 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
36
Servings
69
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Summer Berry Recipes
French Toast, Cheesecake, Salad, and 20 Other Recipes to Make With Berries
Lovely Lemons: 12 Wonderfully Zesty Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg whites at room temperature
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 Cup superfine sugar
  • 1 pint lemon curd
  • 2 quarts fresh strawberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 225 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Place the egg whites in the scrupulously clean bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Add the cream of tartar and vanilla extract.

Turn the mixer to high and begin beating the egg whites.

Gradually add the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, and continue beating the egg whites until the meringues can hold stiff peaks.

Transfer the meringue to a pastry bag fitted with a large tip or a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. (If using a Ziploc bag, squeeze meringue into one corner and snip off the tip with scissors.)

Pipe out an Oreo-sized circle onto one of the baking sheets. Then pipe around the edge of the circle three times until you have made a small cup. (The meringue won't change shape in the oven so what you see is what you will get.)

Pipe out the remaining meringue—this amount should make about three dozen cookies—and bake for two hours.

Cool meringues on a wire rack. Meringues may be made in advance and stored for several days.

To make the dessert, fill each meringues with about ½ tsp of lemon curd. Top with a hulled, sliced strawberry.

Serve cookies shortly after filling.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving69
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol14mg5%
Protein1g2%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A20µg2%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin D3IU22%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium10mgN/A
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water47gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes