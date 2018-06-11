  1. Home
Melty Mozzarella Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 2:45 pm
Melty Mozzarella Burger

If you love chicken parmesan, then you’ll love this burger. The burger is topped with melted mozzarella cheese and chunky tomato sauce and served on a toasty bun. 

Makes
4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef, turkey, or chicken
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ Teaspoon fresh chopped thyme leaves
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • 4 slices mozzarella cheese
  • 4 4 rolls, toasted
  • ½ Cup marinara sauce, warmed

Directions

Combine the ground meat, salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes and mix, just until combined. Then, gently form 4 patties.

Grill the patties over medium heat until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F, about 5 minutes per side. Then, add one slice of cheese to each patty and grill for one minute more.

Serve the patties on the toasted rolls, topped with warmed marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Shopping Tip

If a piece of cheese smells strongly of ammonia, don't buy it. This is typically a sign of spoilage.

Mozzarella Cooking Tip

Allow cheese to come to room temperature before serving. This will accentuate the flavors and aromas.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
33g
50%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
13g
67%
Cholesterol
106mg
35%
Protein
32g
64%
Carbs
34g
11%
Vitamin A
74µg
8%
Vitamin B12
3µg
44%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
24.2%
Vitamin C
1mg
2%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
9µg
11%
Calcium
253mg
25%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
23µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
101µg
25%
Folic acid
46µg
N/A
Iron
5mg
25%
Magnesium
48mg
12%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
9mg
43%
Phosphorus
368mg
53%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
512mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
27.3%
Sodium
725mg
30%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
22.5%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
6mg
40%
