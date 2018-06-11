Melty Mozzarella Burger

If you love chicken parmesan, then you’ll love this burger. The burger is topped with melted mozzarella cheese and chunky tomato sauce and served on a toasty bun.
Combine the ground meat, salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes and mix, just until combined. Then, gently form 4 patties.
Grill the patties over medium heat until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F, about 5 minutes per side. Then, add one slice of cheese to each patty and grill for one minute more.
Serve the patties on the toasted rolls, topped with warmed marinara sauce.