Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Prepare the tomatoes by cutting off the tops. Then core, score and scoop out the flesh of each. Be careful not to cut the bottom of the tomato. Place flesh into a medium-sized bowl (not aluminum). Place tomatoes upside down on a plate to drain.

Take the tomato flesh and coarsely puree it using a potato masher or blender. Strain out the seeds through a fine mesh sieve.

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute, then add in the red onion and sauté for another 3 minutes.

Add the couscous and tomato puree to the pan. Bring mixture to a simmer, season with salt and pepper, cover and cook on medium-low heat for 6-8 minutes.

Once the couscous is cooked and most of the water absorbed, pour the couscous into a bowl and let it cool.

Stir in the red wine vinegar, olives, 1 tablespoon bread crumbs and feta and season to taste. Fold in half of the basil.

Arrange the tomatoes right side up in a baking dish and fill each one with about 1/3 cup of the couscous mixture. Top with 1 tablespoon breadcrumbs and drizzle lightly with olive oil.

Place in the oven, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Garnish with the rest of the basil.