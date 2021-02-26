These "matzah balls" look so real your guests may just fall off their chairs in shock! In my family I make them since we do not eat "gebrochts" i.e. we do not use any form of matzah or matzah meal in the foods we make on Pesach (Passover). Even if your custom is to use matzah meal, you may find yourselves using these also as they are so light and quite good; they don't taste like matzah but they sure do the trick for those who want a matzah-less "matzah" ball! —Tamar Ansh
This recipe is by Tamar Ansh and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground white chicken or white turkey
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 potato, cooked and mashed
- 1 small onion, diced or pureed
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground white chicken or white turkey, 2 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cooked and mashed potato, and 1 small diced (or pureed) onion. Mix well. Refrigerate, covered, for about two hours or more.
Step 2: Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. (Alternately, you can make these directly into a pot of boiling chicken soup.) They do expand somewhat so ensure your pot is large enough.
Step 3: Using wet hands, form small balls and drop them gently into the boiling liquid. Cook for 35 to 45 minutes.
Step 4: You may then drain them and freeze in plastic bags until later use, or just add to the soup pot about 45 minutes before it finishes cooking.