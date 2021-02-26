  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Matzah-Less Matzah Balls

February 26, 2021
By
Non-Gebrochts Kneidlach
Matzah-Less Matzah Balls
Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock

These "matzah balls" look so real your guests may just fall off their chairs in shock! In my family I make them since we do not eat "gebrochts" i.e. we do not use any form of matzah or matzah meal in the foods we make on Pesach (Passover). Even if your custom is to use matzah meal, you may find yourselves using these also as they are so light and quite good; they don't taste like matzah but they sure do the trick for those who want a matzah-less "matzah" ball! —Tamar Ansh

This recipe is by Tamar Ansh and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
2 h and 45 m
2 h
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
215
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Summer Recipes with Less Than 500 Calories
Easy Recipes That Take Less Than One Hour
Make Brunch in 20 Minutes or Less — 10 Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground white chicken or white turkey
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 potato, cooked and mashed
  • 1 small onion, diced or pureed

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground white chicken or white turkey, 2 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cooked and mashed potato, and 1 small diced (or pureed) onion. Mix well. Refrigerate, covered, for about two hours or more.

Step 2: Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. (Alternately, you can make these directly into a pot of boiling chicken soup.) They do expand somewhat so ensure your pot is large enough.

Step 3: Using wet hands, form small balls and drop them gently into the boiling liquid. Cook for 35 to 45 minutes.

Step 4: You may then drain them and freeze in plastic bags until later use, or just add to the soup pot about 45 minutes before it finishes cooking.

Tags
best recipes
gluten free
ground turkey
holidays
meatballs
passover
Soup
ground chicken
Jewish cooking
Matzah-Less Matzah Balls
Non-Gebrochts Kneidlach