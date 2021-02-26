These "matzah balls" look so real your guests may just fall off their chairs in shock! In my family I make them since we do not eat "gebrochts" i.e. we do not use any form of matzah or matzah meal in the foods we make on Pesach (Passover). Even if your custom is to use matzah meal, you may find yourselves using these also as they are so light and quite good; they don't taste like matzah but they sure do the trick for those who want a matzah-less "matzah" ball! —Tamar Ansh

This recipe is by Tamar Ansh and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.