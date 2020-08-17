  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Matt’s Margarita

August 17, 2020
Maple makes everything better
Matt’s Margarita
Courtesy of Runamok Maple

This recipe is compliments of Matt who works with us in the woods crew. Its simplicity belies some serious deliciousness; it is possibly the best margarita I have ever tried. On the rocks or crushed ice, salted rim or no salt – your call.

- Owner and co-founder Laura Sorkin

Recipe courtesy of Runamok Maple

Ready in
2 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
92
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 shot tequila
  • 1 shot fresh lime juice
  • 1 shot Runamok Sugarmaker’s Cut Maple Syrup

Directions

Blend the above in a glass over ice.  

Serve with delight.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving92
Sugar5gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A0.9µg0.1%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Magnesium5mg1%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium66mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added4gN/A
Water61gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
