Matt’s Margarita

This recipe is compliments of Matt who works with us in the woods crew. Its simplicity belies some serious deliciousness; it is possibly the best margarita I have ever tried. On the rocks or crushed ice, salted rim or no salt – your call.
- Owner and co-founder Laura Sorkin
Ingredients
- 1 shot tequila
- 1 shot fresh lime juice
- 1 shot Runamok Sugarmaker’s Cut Maple Syrup
Directions
Blend the above in a glass over ice.
Serve with delight.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving92
Sugar5gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A0.9µg0.1%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Magnesium5mg1%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium66mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added4gN/A
Water61gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%