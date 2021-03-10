The next time you're making breakfast-for-dinner, pair it with a cocktail that's just as fun. Offering a super-chilled maple and rye cocktail with your bacon and eggs makes it quite the meal to end (or start) the day.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
You can multiply this recipe times your number of guests and put the whiskey, amaro, syrup and bitters into a pitcher. Refrigerate up to several hours. Shake cocktails one serving at a time using a scant 1/2 cup of the mix per drink.
Ingredients
- Ice cubes
- 1/4 Cup rye whiskey, such as Templeton Rye
- 2 Tablespoons amaro liqueur, such as Amaro Averna or Amaro Lucano
- 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 4 to 6 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 thin piece grapefruit peel (yellow part only, no white pith)
Directions
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker full of ice. Pour 1/4 cup rye whiskey, 2 tablespoons amaro, 1 tablespoon maple syrup and 4 to 6 dashes bitters over the ice. Cover tightly and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
Step 2: Strain into a stemmed cocktail glass. Add 1 thin piece of grapefruit peel to the glass. Serve immediately.