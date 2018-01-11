  1. Home
Maple and Lime-Roasted Squash with Lentils, Ricotta and Basil Oil
Make this comforting side dish all year long
Jan 11, 2018 | 3:39 pm
By
Editor
Faith Mason

Fragrant and filling, this makes a sublime meat-free feast on a crisp fall day. The sweet comforting flavors of the mushrooms and squash work beautifully with the sprightly herb oil. — Faith Mason, author of Sheet Pan Magic

4
Servings
565
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1lb 10oz peeled and seeded butternut squash, cut into 1 1/4-in chunks
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil, plus extra if needed and for drizzling
  • 1 maple syrup
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 1/4 Cup cooked green lentils (canned lentils work well)
  • 3/4 red pepper flakes
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lime
  • 3 1/3 Cups mixed mushrooms, such as Portobello or cremini, cut into thick slices
  • 1 container of whole-milk ricotta, about 8 3/4oz

For the basil oil

  • 1 Cup basil leaves and fine stalks
  • 3 Tablespoons lime juice (from the lime used for the zest)
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place the squash in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan, drizzle with half the olive oil and all the maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Tuck the bay leaves into the pan and roast for 15 minutes.

While the squash is roasting, place the lentils in a small bowl and stir in the remaining olive oil, the red pepper flakes, lime zest and salt and pepper. Add to the pan with the squash, then add the mushrooms. Toss to combine, ensuring everything is lightly slicked with oil—add a little more oil if necessary.

Make space in the middle of the pan, add the ricotta and drizzle with oil. Roast for 35–40 minutes, or until the top of the ricotta is golden. Stir the lentils, squash and mushrooms occasionally to prevent them sticking and drying out.

For the basil oil

Meanwhile, make the basil oil by blitzing all the ingredients in a food processor or pounding in a mortar with a pestle.

To serve, divide the ricotta, vegetables and lentils among serving plates and generously drizzle with the basil oil.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
26g
37%
Sugar
27g
30%
Saturated Fat
22g
92%
Carbohydrate, by difference
84g
65%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
25µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
13mg
17%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
26µg
29%
Calcium, Ca
41mg
4%
Choline, total
30mg
7%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Fluoride, F
13µg
0%
Folate, total
123µg
31%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
44mg
14%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
166mg
24%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
15mg
1%
Water
321g
12%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
