Maple and Lime-Roasted Squash with Lentils, Ricotta and Basil Oil

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place the squash in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan, drizzle with half the olive oil and all the maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Tuck the bay leaves into the pan and roast for 15 minutes.

While the squash is roasting, place the lentils in a small bowl and stir in the remaining olive oil, the red pepper flakes, lime zest and salt and pepper. Add to the pan with the squash, then add the mushrooms. Toss to combine, ensuring everything is lightly slicked with oil—add a little more oil if necessary.

Make space in the middle of the pan, add the ricotta and drizzle with oil. Roast for 35–40 minutes, or until the top of the ricotta is golden. Stir the lentils, squash and mushrooms occasionally to prevent them sticking and drying out.