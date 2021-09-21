  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mandarin Cranberry Chutney

September 21, 2021
You'll want to spread this sauce over everything
Mandarin Cranberry Chutney
La_vanda/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This sweet and savory sauce is a delicious accompaniment to roast pork or chicken, and works wonders to perk up a turkey sandwich. Chutney also makes a wonderful holiday gift—package it in pretty glass jars tied with festive ribbon for your friends, family and neighbors.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
198
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (frozen whole cranberries can be used if thawed)
  • 1 Cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup minced red onion
  • 2 Tablespoons grated ginger root
  • 2 Cups fresh-squeezed orange juice
  • 2/3 Cups red wine vinegar
  • 2 Cups drained canned Mandarin orange segments
  • Zest of 2 oranges
  • Zest of 2 lemons
  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • 4 whole cinnamon sticks, broken in half
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh-ground nutmeg
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

Directions

Step 1: In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (frozen whole cranberries can be used if thawed), 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup minced red onion, 2 tablespoons grated ginger root, 2 cups fresh-squeezed orange juice and 2/3 cup red wine vinegar.

Step 2: Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat and simmer 15 minutes.

Step 3: Add 2 cups drained canned Mandarin orange segments, zest of 2 oranges, zest of 2 lemons, 1 cup granulated sugar, 4 whole cinnamon sticks (broken in half), 1 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon fresh-ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon ground cardamom, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, a pinch of cayenne pepper and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves.

Step 4: Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Remove cinnamon sticks.

