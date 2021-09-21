Step 1: In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (frozen whole cranberries can be used if thawed), 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup minced red onion, 2 tablespoons grated ginger root, 2 cups fresh-squeezed orange juice and 2/3 cup red wine vinegar.

Step 2: Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat and simmer 15 minutes.

Step 3: Add 2 cups drained canned Mandarin orange segments, zest of 2 oranges, zest of 2 lemons, 1 cup granulated sugar, 4 whole cinnamon sticks (broken in half), 1 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon fresh-ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon ground cardamom, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, a pinch of cayenne pepper and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves.

Step 4: Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Remove cinnamon sticks.