This sweet and savory sauce is a delicious accompaniment to roast pork or chicken, and works wonders to perk up a turkey sandwich. Chutney also makes a wonderful holiday gift—package it in pretty glass jars tied with festive ribbon for your friends, family and neighbors.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (frozen whole cranberries can be used if thawed)
- 1 Cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 Cup minced red onion
- 2 Tablespoons grated ginger root
- 2 Cups fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 2/3 Cups red wine vinegar
- 2 Cups drained canned Mandarin orange segments
- Zest of 2 oranges
- Zest of 2 lemons
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 4 whole cinnamon sticks, broken in half
- 1 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 Teaspoon fresh-ground nutmeg
- 1 Teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, chopped
Directions
Step 1: In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (frozen whole cranberries can be used if thawed), 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup minced red onion, 2 tablespoons grated ginger root, 2 cups fresh-squeezed orange juice and 2/3 cup red wine vinegar.
Step 2: Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat and simmer 15 minutes.
Step 3: Add 2 cups drained canned Mandarin orange segments, zest of 2 oranges, zest of 2 lemons, 1 cup granulated sugar, 4 whole cinnamon sticks (broken in half), 1 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon fresh-ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon ground cardamom, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, a pinch of cayenne pepper and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves.
Step 4: Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Remove cinnamon sticks.