MANCAN Wine Drunk Chicken

We have all heard of beer-can chicken, but now with the new innovative canned wine from MANCAN, you can enjoy this great dish with wonderful wine from California. This is a great easy way to cook a juicy bird!
Recipe courtesy of MANCAN Wine
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Drink 1/4 of a MANCAN Fizz, then stand the chicken upright with can in the chicken cavity.
Massage the chicken liberally with olive oil and season with salt, herbs, lemon juice, garlic, and green onions.
Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes until internal temperature is 180 degrees.
Enjoy.