Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Drink 1/4 of a MANCAN Fizz, then stand the chicken upright with can in the chicken cavity.

Massage the chicken liberally with olive oil and season with salt, herbs, lemon juice, garlic, and green onions.

Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes until internal temperature is 180 degrees.

Enjoy.