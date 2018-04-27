  1. Home
MANCAN Wine Drunk Chicken

Apr 27, 2018 | 11:27 am
By
Editor
You’ll be surprised how well this wine flavors chicken
MANCAN Wine Drunk Chicken
Courtesy of MANCAN Wine

We have all heard of beer-can chicken, but now with the new innovative canned wine from MANCAN, you can enjoy this great dish with wonderful wine from California. This is a great easy way to cook a juicy bird!

Recipe courtesy of MANCAN Wine

Ready in
1 1/2 h
Prep10 m
Cook1 h 15 mintes
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 can MANCAN Fizz
  • 1 5-pound whole chicken
  • 1/8 Cup olive oil
  • 1/2 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon mixed dried herbs (such as oregano, thyme, and/or rosemary)
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 3-4 green onions

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Drink 1/4 of a MANCAN Fizz, then stand the chicken upright with can in the chicken cavity.

Massage the chicken liberally with olive oil and season with salt, herbs, lemon juice, garlic, and green onions.

Bake for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes until internal temperature is 180 degrees.

Enjoy.

Tags
wine
Chicken
best chicken recipe