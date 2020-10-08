Lobster Cobb Salad

Courtesy of Get Maine Lobster
A traditional Cobb Salad will use chicken, bacon and blue cheese -- but this bad boy uses lobster.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Pound live Maine lobster, or Perfectly Cooked Fresh Lobster Meat
- 3 Ounces lettuce mixture
- 1 medium avocado, diced
- 1 hard cooked egg, sliced
- 4 artichoke hearts, quartered
- 1 Roma tomato, diced
- 1/4 cucumber, diced
- 4 Ounces Lobster Salad Dressing
- Croutons, for garnish
- 1 lemon, for garnish
Maine Lobster Salad Dressing
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 Pinch of salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/8 Teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- 2 Tablespoons Cognac
Directions
Steam Maine lobsters for 7 minutes.
Clean and save all meat and shells.
Cut tail meat into medallions, leave claw meat in whole pieces.
Toss lettuce mixture with tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, the remaining knuckle and body meat from the Maine lobster, and the dressing. Arrange on oval platter.
Arrange the medallions of Maine lobster meat on top of lettuce mixture creating the form of a Maine lobster using the shell with the claw meat on each side and the tail fin at the base of the medallions.
Arrange hard cooked eggs, avocado fans, croutons, and lemon wedges around the Maine lobster.
Maine Lobster Salad Dressing
Whisk all ingredients together.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1762
Total Fat158g100%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol508mg100%
Protein57g100%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.1%
Vitamin C52mg58%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.4%
Vitamin E24mg100%
Vitamin K208µg100%
Calcium353mg35%
Fiber14g57%
Folate (food)231µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)231µg58%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium216mg52%
Monounsaturated99gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg49%
Phosphorus702mg100%
Polyunsaturated29gN/A
Potassium1804mg38%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.6%
Sodium1550mg65%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.5%
Water594gN/A
Zinc12mg100%