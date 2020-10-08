Lobster Cobb Salad

Steam Maine lobsters for 7 minutes.

Clean and save all meat and shells.

Cut tail meat into medallions, leave claw meat in whole pieces.

Toss lettuce mixture with tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, the remaining knuckle and body meat from the Maine lobster, and the dressing. Arrange on oval platter.

Arrange the medallions of Maine lobster meat on top of lettuce mixture creating the form of a Maine lobster using the shell with the claw meat on each side and the tail fin at the base of the medallions.

Arrange hard cooked eggs, avocado fans, croutons, and lemon wedges around the Maine lobster.