  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
4.5
2 ratings

Magnolia Cocktail

May 20, 2021
By
A floral springtime tipple
Magnolia Cocktail Recipe - edible flowers
Katherine Martinelli / The Daily Meal

Not to be confused with the classic magnolia blossom cocktail — a mix of gin, grenadine, lemon and cream — this magnolia cocktail is a recipe of my own creation, inspired by my homemade magnolia syrup. A simple mix of gin, magnolia syrup and freshly squeezed lemon juice, the cocktail is slightly sweet, a tad astringent (not dissimilar from an aviation), with delicate floral and ginger notes from the magnolia. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1
Servings

Notes

For the magnolia syrup recipe, click here. If you can't make your own magnolia syrup, plain or another flavor of simple syrup will work as well, it will just change the flavor profile.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce gin
  • 1 Ounce magnolia syrup (see note)
  • 1 Ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Lemon twist

Directions

Step 1: Fill a shaker or large glass with ice. Pour in the gin, magnolia syrup and lemon juice and stir vigorously for about 20 seconds, until the drink is well combined and very cold.

Step 2: Strain the cocktail into the glass of your choosing (you can discard the ice cubes).

Step 3: Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.

Tags
alcoholic beverage
beverage
Cocktail
cocktail recipe
drink
edible flowers
gin
home bar
lemon
magnolia
mixology
spring
spring cocktail
spring recipe
home bartender
spring drinks
Cocktails & Spirits