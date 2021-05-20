Not to be confused with the classic magnolia blossom cocktail — a mix of gin, grenadine, lemon and cream — this magnolia cocktail is a recipe of my own creation, inspired by my homemade magnolia syrup. A simple mix of gin, magnolia syrup and freshly squeezed lemon juice, the cocktail is slightly sweet, a tad astringent (not dissimilar from an aviation), with delicate floral and ginger notes from the magnolia.
Notes
For the magnolia syrup recipe, click here. If you can't make your own magnolia syrup, plain or another flavor of simple syrup will work as well, it will just change the flavor profile.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce gin
- 1 Ounce magnolia syrup (see note)
- 1 Ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Lemon twist
Directions
Step 1: Fill a shaker or large glass with ice. Pour in the gin, magnolia syrup and lemon juice and stir vigorously for about 20 seconds, until the drink is well combined and very cold.
Step 2: Strain the cocktail into the glass of your choosing (you can discard the ice cubes).
Step 3: Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.