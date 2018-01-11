  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Magic Melting Mocha Cake
Espresso-spiked chocolate cake? Yes please!
Jan 11, 2018 | 4:39 pm
By
Editor
Magic Melting Mocha Cake
Faith Mason

This is wickedly good: an airy chocolate cake atop a hidden lake of not-too-sweet chocolate sauce spiked with espresso. Make sure you have a bowl of cold, lightly whipped cream to serve with this, or a stash of vanilla ice cream. — Faith Mason, author of Sheet Pan Magic

8
Servings
188
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2/3 Cups unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • self-rising flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • light muscovado sugar
  • 3/4 Cups unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 4 large eggs
  • Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, to serve

For the topping

  • 7 Tablespoons light muscovado sugar
  • scant 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 1/2 Tablespoons espresso coffee

Directions

Place the butter in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan. Preheat the oven to 325ºF and while it reaches temperature place the pan inside for the butter to melt.

Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa together in a mixing bowl.

When the butter has melted, pour into a jug and set aside to cool for a few minutes. Meanwhile, brush the pan with the residual butter so all the sides are coated.

Add the milk and eggs to the melted and cooled butter and mix well. Stir this into the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter. Scrape into the buttered sheet pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

For the topping

Mix all the topping ingredients together with 2 cups just-boiled water and pour over the batter. Bake for about 30 minutes until the top is firm: there will be a pool of sauce under the cake. Serve hot topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
28g
22%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
26µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
71mg
7%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
23µg
6%
Iron, Fe
8mg
44%
Magnesium, Mg
14mg
4%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
53mg
8%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
155mg
10%
Water
39g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.