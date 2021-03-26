Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Generously butter a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Add 1/4 cup bread crumbs; shake to coat dish evenly.

Step 3: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook 1 pound cavatappi or penne pasta until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain. Place in large bowl.

Step 4: In large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Whisk in 3 tablespoons flour; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg; cook 1 minute.

Step 5: Whisk in 1 quart milk all at once. Heat to boil; simmer, stirring, 5 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, or to taste. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 pound shredded Gruyere cheese and 1/2 pound processed cheese (such as Velveeta) until melted.

Step 6: Add cheese sauce to pasta, mix well. Spoon 1/2 of the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Add 3 diced plum tomatoes and 1 pound cooked and crumbled bacon in an even layer. Top with remaining macaroni mixture.

Step 7: In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup bread crumbs with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle over the macaroni. Bake until golden and bubbly, about 45 minutes.