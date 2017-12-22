There are only a few things that sometimes, you just can't say no to. French Fries and Mac and cheese are two of them. Now you can combine the best of both world for your holiday guests!
Available at all locations of The Ainsworth.
In a saucepan over low heat place the heavy cream, velveeta, parmesan and provolone. Whisk slowly and let all cheese melt together.
In a separate pot, bring the water to a boil and cook all the pasta until completely soft.
After cheese is melted and pasta is cooked, pour pasta in the pot with the melted cheese. Mix together until pasta is fully covered by cheese sauce.
Pour the cheese and pasta mixture on a flat sheet pan and smooth out. Place inside the freezer.
When it’s approximately 75 percent frozen, take out and lay out on a cutting board. Start cutting about 3 inch by 1/2in size sticks (or French Fries size).
Then, put the sticks back in the freezer until completely frozen.
Once sticks are completely frozen use basic breading system (flour, egg and Panko) to cover each stick.
Start with filling 3 separate bowls with the flour, the beaten egg and the breadcrumbs. Take each stick and dip each one first in the flour, then in the egg, and then in the breadcrumbs.
Then, fry each stick at 350 degrees for about 4 minutes or until golden brown.