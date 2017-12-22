  1. Home
Mac and Cheese Fries

There are only a few things that sometimes, you just can't say no to.
Dec 22, 2017 | 3:29 pm
By
Editor
The Ainsworth

There are only a few things that sometimes, you just can't say no to. French Fries and Mac and cheese are two of them. Now you can combine the best of both world for your holiday guests!

Available at all locations of The Ainsworth.

12
Servings
433
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pasta:

  • 4 Cups heavy cream
  • 2 Cups Velveeta
  • 2 Cups ground Parmesan
  • 1 Cup sharp provolone
  • 1 quart elbow pasta

For the sticks:

  • 1 to 2 Cup flour
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1-2 Cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

For the pasta:

In a saucepan over low heat place the heavy cream, velveeta, parmesan and provolone. Whisk slowly and let all cheese melt together.

In a separate pot, bring the water to a boil and cook all the pasta until completely soft.

After cheese is melted and pasta is cooked, pour pasta in the pot with the melted cheese. Mix together until pasta is fully covered by cheese sauce.

Pour the cheese and pasta mixture on a flat sheet pan and smooth out. Place inside the freezer.

When it’s approximately 75 percent frozen, take out and lay out on a cutting board. Start cutting about 3 inch by 1/2in size sticks (or French Fries size).

Then, put the sticks back in the freezer until completely frozen.

For the sticks:

Once sticks are completely frozen use basic breading system (flour, egg and Panko) to cover each stick.

Start with filling 3 separate bowls with the flour, the beaten egg and the breadcrumbs. Take each stick and dip each one first in the flour, then in the egg, and then in the breadcrumbs.

Then, fry each stick at 350 degrees for about 4 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
30g
43%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
15g
63%
Cholesterol
93mg
31%
Carbohydrate, by difference
21g
16%
Protein
21g
46%
Vitamin A, RAE
165µg
24%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
404mg
40%
Choline, total
16mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
10µg
0%
Folate, total
32µg
8%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
27mg
8%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
558mg
80%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
17µg
31%
Sodium, Na
875mg
58%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
108g
4%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
