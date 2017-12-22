In a saucepan over low heat place the heavy cream, velveeta, parmesan and provolone. Whisk slowly and let all cheese melt together.

In a separate pot, bring the water to a boil and cook all the pasta until completely soft.

After cheese is melted and pasta is cooked, pour pasta in the pot with the melted cheese. Mix together until pasta is fully covered by cheese sauce.

Pour the cheese and pasta mixture on a flat sheet pan and smooth out. Place inside the freezer.

When it’s approximately 75 percent frozen, take out and lay out on a cutting board. Start cutting about 3 inch by 1/2in size sticks (or French Fries size).

Then, put the sticks back in the freezer until completely frozen.