Classic maître d'hôtel butter is made with butter, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. This recipe adds even more flavor with the addition of a few other ingredients, like Worcestershire sauce, garlic and shallots. Adjust the ingredients according to your personal taste. Once the butter has chilled properly, slice it into pats and serve over seared salmon or juicy steak, allowing the rich flavor to melt all over.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.