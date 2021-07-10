  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
3 ratings

Mâitre d'Hôtel Butter

July 10, 2021
By
Perfection when served on top of a juicy steak
Mâitre d'Hôtel Butter recipe - The Daily Meal
triffitt/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Classic maître d'hôtel butter is made with butter, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. This recipe adds even more flavor with the addition of a few other ingredients, like Worcestershire sauce, garlic and shallots. Adjust the ingredients according to your personal taste. Once the butter has chilled properly, slice it into pats and serve over seared salmon or juicy steak, allowing the rich flavor to melt all over.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
1 h
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
10
Servings
84
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room-temperature
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons finely minced garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped shallots
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: To the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, add 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted room-temperature butter, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons finely minced garlic, 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Step 2: Process until combined.

Step 3: Transfer butter mixture to a piece of plastic wrap, waxed or parchment paper. Roll into a log about 1 1/2-inches thick in diameter, and twist ends to seal.

Step 4: Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Store refrigerated up to 1 week or frozen up to 1 month. Makes about 10 tablespoons.

Tags
at home
best recipes
butter
condiment
French cooking
French cuisine
garlic
how to
lemon
lemon juice
parsley
spread
steak
Steakhouse
worcestershire sauce
flavored butter
Strip Steak
shallot
Maître d'Hôtel Butter
butter spread