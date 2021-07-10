Classic maître d'hôtel butter is made with butter, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. This recipe adds even more flavor with the addition of a few other ingredients, like Worcestershire sauce, garlic and shallots. Adjust the ingredients according to your personal taste. Once the butter has chilled properly, slice it into pats and serve over seared salmon or juicy steak, allowing the rich flavor to melt all over.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room-temperature
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Teaspoons finely minced garlic
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped shallots
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: To the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, add 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted room-temperature butter, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons finely minced garlic, 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Step 2: Process until combined.
Step 3: Transfer butter mixture to a piece of plastic wrap, waxed or parchment paper. Roll into a log about 1 1/2-inches thick in diameter, and twist ends to seal.
Step 4: Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Store refrigerated up to 1 week or frozen up to 1 month. Makes about 10 tablespoons.