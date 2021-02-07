Louisiana Ring Cake

Step 1: Take 3/4 cup of reserved batter and add 2 tablespoons flour, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, 1/4 teaspoon orange extract, 1/2 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 teaspoon grated orange rind (if using). Mix well.

Step 2: Spread topping mixture in bottom of prepared tube pan. Pour remaining batter on top.

Step 3: Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until a cake tester comes out clean.

Step 4: Remove from pan immediately or topping will stick. Cool.