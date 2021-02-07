Louisiana Ring Cake

This old-fashioned cake is incredibly moist with a delicate orange flavor and a crunchy outer crust. Whether you make it with or without pecans, it's delicious and pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee.
This recipe originally appeared in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the batter:
- 2 and 3/4 cups flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 and 3/4 cups sugar
- 1 Cup shortening (such as Crisco)
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 1 Teaspoon orange extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon almond extract
- 3 eggs, unbeaten
For the topping:
- 3/4 Cups batter
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon orange extract
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated orange rind (optional)
Directions
For the batter:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease and flour a 10-to-12 cup tube pan.
Step 2: Sift 2 and 3/4 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt into a large mixing bowl. Add 1 and 3/4 cup sugar and blend.
Step 3: Cut in 1 cup of shortening (like making a pie crust dough). Add 3/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon orange extract, 1/4 teaspoon almont extract and 3 eggs, beat thoroughly. Set aside.
For the topping:
Step 1: Take 3/4 cup of reserved batter and add 2 tablespoons flour, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, 1/4 teaspoon orange extract, 1/2 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 teaspoon grated orange rind (if using). Mix well.
Step 2: Spread topping mixture in bottom of prepared tube pan. Pour remaining batter on top.
Step 3: Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until a cake tester comes out clean.
Step 4: Remove from pan immediately or topping will stick. Cool.