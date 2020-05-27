lobster tikka masala

Bring a medium-sized non-stick pan to medium heat.

Add butter once the pan is hot. Once butter starts to melt, add cumin seeds, caraway seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick and bay leaves and cook until they become a golden brown color and give off fragrance.

Add ginger and garlic paste and sauté for 1 minute.

Add chopped onions and green chili pepper.

Once onions start to become translucent (about 2 minutes), add turmeric, salt and sugar.

Add water to dilute mixture, followed by tomato purée.

Continue to mix, bringing to a boil on high heat for 15 minutes to thicken curry.

Add fresh lobster and heavy cream, lightly stirring for 5 minutes so as not to break up meat.

Cover and let sit for 3 minutes.

Take off heat and garnish with cilantro, garam masala and a few extra dollops of melted butter.

Serve with basmati rice, naan or chapati.

