Step 1: Put oven rack in middle position; preheat oven to 200 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, stir together 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives and 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 3: Bring a pan of salted water to boiling. Blanch 4 thick or 8 thin asparagus spears (cut on a bias into 1/2-inch pieces) until just tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 4: In a bowl, whisk 2 eggs; season with salt and pepper.

Step 5: In a medium nonstick skillet on medium heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter. Pour whisked eggs into an even layer in skillet. Cook, lifting up cooked egg around the edges with a heatproof spatula, letting raw egg flow underneath, until eggs are cooked.

Step 6: Once eggs are cooked, place 1/4 of the lobster meat and 1/4 of the asparagus in center of omelet. Carefully fold one-third of egg over filling, then slide omelet out of skillet onto a plate, folding again, creating a roll. Place omelet seam-side down on plate.

Step 7: Place plate with omelet on a baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining eggs, lobster and asparagus, creating 4 omelets in total.

Step 8: Drizzle chive cream over omelets. Place 1 lobster claw on top of each omelet.

Step 9: Toss 2 cups arugula with 1/2 teaspoon white balsamic vinaigrette and serve dressed greens alongside omelets.