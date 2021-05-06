Make Mother's Day (or any day) extra special by serving this decadent yet healthy omelet, stuffed with tender lobster and bright asparagus. A dollop of whipped chive cream takes it to the next level.
This recipe is from the Captain's Grille at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1/2 Teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 4 thick or 8 thin asparagus spears, cut on a bias into 1/2-inch pieces
- 8 eggs
- Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 1/2 Cup chopped, cooked fresh lobster meat, warm, divided
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 4 fresh lobster claws, meat only, shell discarded
- 2 Cups fresh arugula
- 1/2 Teaspoon white balsamic vinaigrette
Directions
Step 1: Put oven rack in middle position; preheat oven to 200 F.
Step 2: In a bowl, stir together 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives and 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 3: Bring a pan of salted water to boiling. Blanch 4 thick or 8 thin asparagus spears (cut on a bias into 1/2-inch pieces) until just tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Step 4: In a bowl, whisk 2 eggs; season with salt and pepper.
Step 5: In a medium nonstick skillet on medium heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter. Pour whisked eggs into an even layer in skillet. Cook, lifting up cooked egg around the edges with a heatproof spatula, letting raw egg flow underneath, until eggs are cooked.
Step 6: Once eggs are cooked, place 1/4 of the lobster meat and 1/4 of the asparagus in center of omelet. Carefully fold one-third of egg over filling, then slide omelet out of skillet onto a plate, folding again, creating a roll. Place omelet seam-side down on plate.
Step 7: Place plate with omelet on a baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining eggs, lobster and asparagus, creating 4 omelets in total.
Step 8: Drizzle chive cream over omelets. Place 1 lobster claw on top of each omelet.
Step 9: Toss 2 cups arugula with 1/2 teaspoon white balsamic vinaigrette and serve dressed greens alongside omelets.