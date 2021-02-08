  1. Home
Loaded Sweet Potato Recipe

February 8, 2021 | 9:30am
By
A more nutritious take on a favorite dish
Healthy loaded sweet potato recipe - The Daily Meal
Emily Jacobs/The Daily Meal

Instead of a loaded baked potato with cheese and bacon, try this fresh and healthy new spin with sweet potatoes, greens, and feta. 

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
430
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 Cup walnuts
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 Cups greens, such as spinach and arugula
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 Teaspoons butter
  • 1/2 Cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375F.

Step 2: Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and poke them all over with a fork. Bake until fork-tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in a dry sauté pan, toast the 1/2 cup walnuts over medium-low heat until toasted and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and, once cool enough to handle, coarsely chop.

Step 4: In the same sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 4 cups greens and 2 cloves minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until greens are wilted.

Step 5: Remove sweet potatoes from oven and let cool for a bit. Slice along the side of each potato to open and mash the inside to break apart. Season each with salt and pepper, to taste, and add 1 teaspoon of butter to each. Divide the sautéed greens, the toasted walnuts, and 1/2 cup crumbled feta evenly among the 2 sweet potatoes and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving430
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol44mg15%
Protein10g21%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A1283µg100%
Vitamin B120.6µg10.7%
Vitamin B60.6mg31.2%
Vitamin C21mg35%
Vitamin D0.2µg0.1%
Vitamin E4mg19%
Vitamin K303µg100%
Calcium300mg30%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)150µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)150µg37%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium100mg25%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg8%
Phosphorus248mg35%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium851mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg30.9%
Sodium596mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
