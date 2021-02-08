Loaded Sweet Potato Recipe

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375F.

Step 2: Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and poke them all over with a fork. Bake until fork-tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in a dry sauté pan, toast the 1/2 cup walnuts over medium-low heat until toasted and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and, once cool enough to handle, coarsely chop.

Step 4: In the same sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 4 cups greens and 2 cloves minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until greens are wilted.

Step 5: Remove sweet potatoes from oven and let cool for a bit. Slice along the side of each potato to open and mash the inside to break apart. Season each with salt and pepper, to taste, and add 1 teaspoon of butter to each. Divide the sautéed greens, the toasted walnuts, and 1/2 cup crumbled feta evenly among the 2 sweet potatoes and serve.