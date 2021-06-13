Simple, quality ingredients really shine through in this classic dish. Linguine with clams is a quick and easy meal, making it the perfect recipe for home cooks and ideal for entertaining.
This recipe is by Steve Martorano, owner of Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
For tips on what to know about buying clams, click here.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 4 large cloves garlic, smashed
- Pinch of red pepper flakes, plus more for serving
- 25 littleneck clams, rinsed and scrubbed (see notes)
- 1/4 Cup pinot grigio, such as Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
- Pinch of oregano
- 2 Teaspoons coarsely chopped Italian parsley, plus more for serving
- 5 Ounces linguine, such as Gentile, cooked al dente
Directions
Step 1: In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Add 4 large, smashed garlic cloves and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Cook until the garlic is golden brown in color, but not burnt.
Step 2: Add 25 rinsed and scrubbed littleneck clams and 1/4 cup pinot grigio. Cover the pan with a lid. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, shaking pan occasionally. At this point, the shells of the clams should be open. If not, discard any unopened clams. Remove the pan from heat.
Step 3: Remove the clam meat from shells and return the meat to the pan, set over medium heat, along with a pinch of oregano and 2 teaspoons coarsely chopped Italian parsley. Add 5 ounces al dente linguine and toss to combine and heat through.
Step 4: Divide the pasta between two serving bowls. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with red pepper flakes and parsley.