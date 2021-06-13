Step 1: In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Add 4 large, smashed garlic cloves and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Cook until the garlic is golden brown in color, but not burnt.

Step 2: Add 25 rinsed and scrubbed littleneck clams and 1/4 cup pinot grigio. Cover the pan with a lid. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, shaking pan occasionally. At this point, the shells of the clams should be open. If not, discard any unopened clams. Remove the pan from heat.

Step 3: Remove the clam meat from shells and return the meat to the pan, set over medium heat, along with a pinch of oregano and 2 teaspoons coarsely chopped Italian parsley. Add 5 ounces al dente linguine and toss to combine and heat through.

Step 4: Divide the pasta between two serving bowls. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with red pepper flakes and parsley.