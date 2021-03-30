Bread pudding is the ultimate comfort food dessert. This version brightens it up by mixing limoncello liqueur into the creamy base, and topping it with a sweet citrus drizzle. Add dried currants for an extra punch of color, if desired.
This recipe is from Carrabba's Italian Grill and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 quarts cubed stale bread
- 3/4 Cups heavy cream
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 7 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 Cup limoncello
For the simple syrup:
- 1/4 Cup limoncello or lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Into a 9-by-9-by-2-inch pan (or a 2-quart baking dish), put 2 quarts cubed stale bread.
Step 3: In a large bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup heavy cream, 3/4 cup milk, 7 large eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 cup limoncello. Pour over bread. Let sit 20 minutes.
Step 4: Cover pudding with foil. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until pudding is set.
For the simple syrup:
Step 1: In a small pan, combine 1/4 cup limoncello (or lemon juice) and 1/4 cup sugar. Bring to boil, stirring, to dissolve sugar. Drizzle over bread pudding. This dessert can be served warm or cold.