  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Limoncello Bread Pudding

March 30, 2021
Calling all lemon lovers
Limoncello Bread Pudding recipe - The Daily Meal
otokimus/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Bread pudding is the ultimate comfort food dessert. This version brightens it up by mixing limoncello liqueur into the creamy base, and topping it with a sweet citrus drizzle. Add dried currants for an extra punch of color, if desired.

This recipe is from Carrabba's Italian Grill and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
751
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Bourbon, Caramel Apple, and Other Irresistible Bread Pudding Recipes
8 Great Garlic Bread Recipes
Banana Bread Recipes for Every Occasion

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts cubed stale bread
  • 3/4 Cups heavy cream
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 7 large eggs
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Cup limoncello

For the simple syrup:

  • 1/4 Cup limoncello or lemon juice
  • 1/4 Cup granulated sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. 

Step 2: Into a 9-by-9-by-2-inch pan (or a 2-quart baking dish), put 2 quarts cubed stale bread.

Step 3: In a large bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup heavy cream, 3/4 cup milk, 7 large eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 cup limoncello. Pour over bread. Let sit 20 minutes.

Step 4: Cover pudding with foil. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until pudding is set.

For the simple syrup:

Step 1: In a small pan, combine 1/4 cup limoncello (or lemon juice) and 1/4 cup sugar. Bring to boil, stirring, to dissolve sugar. Drizzle over bread pudding. This dessert can be served warm or cold.

Tags
best recipes
bread
Bread pudding
citrus
dessert
lemon
limoncello
liqueur
lemon desserts
Limoncello Bread Pudding