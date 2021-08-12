Notes

Wood equals smoke; choose chips that will impart a flavor you like. For fish, I prefer chips made from cherry or apple wood because they don't overpower the delicate flavors. Wood chips can be purchased from hardware stores that stock grills and accessories or online. Soaking the wood chips in water for 20 or 30 minutes will help create maximum smoke when put over the glowing embers of the grill. For smoking on a gas grill, simply put the soaked and drained chips in the smoke chamber if the grill has one; alternatively, lay the chips on a double thickness of foil and set the packet directly over the heat source.

For this fast smoking method, employ the indirect grilling method — that is, cook the food away from the heat source, not directly over it. This means the fish can be on the grill a little longer to absorb maximum smoke without burning or drying. If you have the option, position the lid of the grill with the vent directly over the fish to help pull smoke over the fish as much as possible.

Fish options I like for this smoking method include fattier, meatier varieties such as salmon, tuna, sea bass and black cod. Trout and Pacific halibut likewise taste great with a bit of smoke. In all cases, purchase nice thick fillets or steaks with the skin on when possible to help retain moistness.