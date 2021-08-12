Fish smoked on a hot grill retains its moistness beautifully. It'll also be less smoky than foods cooked in a smoker with an offset firebox or the vertical bullet smokers that let you smoke at relatively low temperatures. Grill smoking doesn't preserve the fish like cold smoking does; it's meant to be enjoyed right away.
I always smoke-grill extra fish to have on hand for a weekend omelet. Or, I break cold smoked fish into large pieces to top a salad tossed with a creamy dressing. Smoked fish fillets transform into a yummy topping for crusty buttered toast. Or, stir smoked fish into softened cream cheese with chives and sun-dried tomato bits for delicious spread.
Serve smoked fish with a simple topping of diced ripe tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil and plenty of black pepper. Alternatively, top it with diced avocado and a drizzle of thinned creme fraiche and fresh chives.
Notes
Wood equals smoke; choose chips that will impart a flavor you like. For fish, I prefer chips made from cherry or apple wood because they don't overpower the delicate flavors. Wood chips can be purchased from hardware stores that stock grills and accessories or online. Soaking the wood chips in water for 20 or 30 minutes will help create maximum smoke when put over the glowing embers of the grill. For smoking on a gas grill, simply put the soaked and drained chips in the smoke chamber if the grill has one; alternatively, lay the chips on a double thickness of foil and set the packet directly over the heat source.
For this fast smoking method, employ the indirect grilling method — that is, cook the food away from the heat source, not directly over it. This means the fish can be on the grill a little longer to absorb maximum smoke without burning or drying. If you have the option, position the lid of the grill with the vent directly over the fish to help pull smoke over the fish as much as possible.
Fish options I like for this smoking method include fattier, meatier varieties such as salmon, tuna, sea bass and black cod. Trout and Pacific halibut likewise taste great with a bit of smoke. In all cases, purchase nice thick fillets or steaks with the skin on when possible to help retain moistness.
Ingredients
- 1 generous cup cherry wood chips
- 4 fish fillets, each about 1 1/2 inches thick and 8 to 10 ounces
- 3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1/8 Teaspoon natural liquid hickory smoke, optional
- 1 Tablespoon melted bacon drippings, or more to taste, optional
- Chopped ripe tomato and chives
Directions
Step 1: Put wood chips into a bowl of water to cover and let soak at least 30 minutes.
Step 2: Rinse fish; pat dry and place in a large zip-close plastic food bag. Mix the vinegar, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and liquid smoke, if using, in a small dish until the salt dissolves. Pour over the fish; close the bag and turn to bag to evenly distribute the marinade over all the surfaces of the fish. Refrigerate, 30 minutes.
Step 3: Meanwhile, heat a gas grill to high or prepare a charcoal grill and let burn until coals are covered with gray ash. Move the coals to one side of the grill or turn off some of the burners on the gas grill.
Step 4: Drain the wood chips and place them on the hot coals. (Or, place on a double thickness of foil and place the packet over the heat source on the gas grill.) Put the grill grate in place and cover the grill to let the smoke develop and the grill grate heat up.
Step 5: Remove the fish from the marinade and pat dry. If using, brush the fish with the bacon drippings. Place the fish on the grill away from the heat source. Cook, without turning, until the fish almost flakes easily with a fork, 13 to 15 minutes. (For thin fillets, cook 8 to 10 minutes.)
Step 6: Brush with more bacon fat if desired, then remove fish with a thin metal spatula. Serve warm topped with tomatoes and chives. Or, refrigerate up to 3 days and serve cold or at room temperature.