The secret to a great Key lime pie is creating a lightly textured filling that balances sweet and tart, supported by a crisp, buttery graham cracker crust. This version uses less egg and adds sour cream, contributing to the consistency of the light, velvety filling.

This recipe is by John Bonk, executive chef at Prime Catch in Boynton Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.