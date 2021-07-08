The secret to a great Key lime pie is creating a lightly textured filling that balances sweet and tart, supported by a crisp, buttery graham cracker crust. This version uses less egg and adds sour cream, contributing to the consistency of the light, velvety filling.
This recipe is by John Bonk, executive chef at Prime Catch in Boynton Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Cup melted butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 3/4 cups sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 Cup Key lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon lime zest
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1 large egg
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon ginger. Mix until combined.
Step 3: Press crumb mixture evenly into a 9-inch pie pan. Bake for 12 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 F.
Step 4: In a medium bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup Key lime juice, 1 tablespoon lime zest, 1 1/2 cups sour cream and 1 large egg. Whisk until smooth.
Step 5: Pour filling into prepared crust. Bake until the outer edges of pie are just set, about 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Refrigerate until serving.