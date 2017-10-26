  1. Home
Lemony Herbed Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

This is the perfect start to any meal
Oct 26, 2017 | 3:01 pm
By
Editor
Oxmoor House

Making bruschetta is a smart way to use bread that’s beginning to pass its prime. Here, the baguette is toasted, and then topped with bursting, roasted cherry tomatoes and creamy ricotta mixed with a host of Italian herbs. — One Sheet Eats.

8
Servings
59
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 (4-ounce) whole-wheat French bread baguette
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/8 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/8 Teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 6 ounces ricotta cheese (about 3/4 cup)

Directions

Preheat the broiler.

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Slice the baguette into 8 thin slices; arrange on the baking sheet. Toast the bread under the broiler until golden brown, about 3 minutes, turning the slices halfway through. Remove from the oven.

Remove the bread from the baking sheet.

Reduce the oven temperature to 450°F. Toss the cherry tomatoes with the oil, 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and sugar; place the tomatoes on the baking sheet and bake at 450°F for 20 minutes.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the basil, thyme leaves, oregano, lemon rind, and lemon juice into the ricotta.

Spread 11/2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture evenly over each toast; top with the roasted tomatoes.

Sprinkle the toasts evenly with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
12mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
3g
2%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
40µg
6%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
16µg
18%
Calcium, Ca
73mg
7%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
9mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
50mg
7%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
50mg
3%
Water
24g
1%
