Lemony Herbed Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

Making bruschetta is a smart way to use bread that’s beginning to pass its prime. Here, the baguette is toasted, and then topped with bursting, roasted cherry tomatoes and creamy ricotta mixed with a host of Italian herbs. — One Sheet Eats.
Preheat the broiler.
Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
Slice the baguette into 8 thin slices; arrange on the baking sheet. Toast the bread under the broiler until golden brown, about 3 minutes, turning the slices halfway through. Remove from the oven.
Remove the bread from the baking sheet.
Reduce the oven temperature to 450°F. Toss the cherry tomatoes with the oil, 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and sugar; place the tomatoes on the baking sheet and bake at 450°F for 20 minutes.
Using a rubber spatula, fold the basil, thyme leaves, oregano, lemon rind, and lemon juice into the ricotta.
Spread 11/2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture evenly over each toast; top with the roasted tomatoes.
Sprinkle the toasts evenly with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.
Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)