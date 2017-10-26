Lemony Herbed Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

Preheat the broiler.

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Slice the baguette into 8 thin slices; arrange on the baking sheet. Toast the bread under the broiler until golden brown, about 3 minutes, turning the slices halfway through. Remove from the oven.

Remove the bread from the baking sheet.

Reduce the oven temperature to 450°F. Toss the cherry tomatoes with the oil, 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and sugar; place the tomatoes on the baking sheet and bake at 450°F for 20 minutes.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the basil, thyme leaves, oregano, lemon rind, and lemon juice into the ricotta.

Spread 11/2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture evenly over each toast; top with the roasted tomatoes.

Sprinkle the toasts evenly with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)