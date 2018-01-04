  1. Home
Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad
This lemongrass chicken noodle salad is inspired by the bún thjt nuóng I ate in Vietnam.
Jan 4, 2018
By
Editor
Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad
Healthy Nibble and Bits

The entire dish comes together pretty quickly, and it’s perfect for dinner!

"When I traveled in Vietnam years ago, one of my favorite dishes to eat bún thjt nuóng, rice noodles with grilled meat. They were usually served at these curbside “restaurants” with short tables set up on the sidewalk adorned with small mismatched plastic chairs. The menus weren’t extensive, but what they actually served was done very well. What you got was a plate full of rice noodles with pickled vegetables and fresh herbs topped with meat fresh off the grill. My goodness, that stuff is good."

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Nibble and Bits and House Foods

4
Servings
443
Calories Per Serving
Notes

 For richer tasting chicken, you can use full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream. You can also substitute fish sauce with tamari or soy sauce.

Ingredients

Chicken and marinade:

  • 2 stalks lemongrass
  • 1/2 cup light coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 inch piece of ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 pound (450g) chicken breast
  • kosher salt

For the salad:

  • 3 8-ounce packages of House Foods fettuccine tofu shirataki, drained and rinsed
  • 3 small carrots, peeled and cut to matchsticks
  • 1 1/4 cups sliced cucumbers
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onions (about 1/4 of a medium onion)
  • 1 stalk of scallions, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • pinch of salt
  • chopped roasted peanuts (optional)
  • cilantro (optional)
  • red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

Chicken and marinade:

Chop off the bottom end of the lemongrass stalk. Peel off a few of the outer leaves (about 2 or 3) to reveal the fleshier part of the lemongrass. Chop off the green, woodier part of the lemongrass. Using a microplane zester/grater, grate lemongrass, starting from the bottom of the stalk.

Blend lemongrass, coconut milk, fish sauce, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, and ginger. An immersion blender works well for this. Set aside.

Slice chicken breasts into smaller chunks. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken chunks with a bit of kosher salt. Place chunks in a sealable plastic bag and pour marinade inside. Shake bag so that the marinade covers all chicken pieces. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

 

For the salad:

While chicken is marinating, prep noodles. Fill a small pot or saucepan with water, about several inches, and bring to boil. Cook noodles for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain water and run under cold water. Pour noodles into a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of fish sauce, juice of 1 lime, sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, and a pinch of salt. Stir ingredients together and adjust seasonings to your taste.

To cook chicken, drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil on a sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Shake excess marinade off chicken chunks before placing in the pan. Cook each side for about 4 minutes, until they’re cooked through. Dish onto a plate and let chicken rest for a few minutes before cutting them up. Shred or slice the chicken into 1/2-inch strips.

Toss noodles, sliced carrots, cucumbers, red onion, scallions, and chicken together. Serve noodle salad with chopped peanuts, fresh cilantro, and red pepper flakes, if you like.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Sugar
11g
12%
Saturated Fat
9g
38%
Cholesterol
105mg
35%
Carbohydrate, by difference
22g
17%
Protein
46g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
271µg
39%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
11mg
15%
Vitamin E, added
2mg
13%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
320mg
32%
Choline, total
97mg
23%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
87µg
22%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
105mg
33%
Niacin
15mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
490mg
70%
Selenium, Se
38µg
69%
Sodium, Na
586mg
39%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
150g
6%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
