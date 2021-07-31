  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lemon Vinaigrette

July 31, 2021 | 9:26pm
A classic salad dressing flavored with garlic and red pepper flakes
Lemon Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
Mariha-kitchen/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This dressing is the perfect complement to salads made from hearty greens like kale, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. The lemon juice softens fibrous veggies while adding bright, zesty flavor.

This recipe is by Executive Chef Troy Beasley of Grille 401 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/3 Cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes and 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 1 cup extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 1/3 cups.

