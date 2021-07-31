July 31, 2021 | 9:26pm
Mariha-kitchen/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This dressing is the perfect complement to salads made from hearty greens like kale, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. The lemon juice softens fibrous veggies while adding bright, zesty flavor.
This recipe is by Executive Chef Troy Beasley of Grille 401 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/3 Cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes and 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 1 cup extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 1/3 cups.