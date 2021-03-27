This delicious citrus pound cake is even better on the second day, after the lemon juice glaze has soaked into the cake. Sealed tightly, leftover cake can be stored and enjoyed for as long as a week or two (if it lasts that long).
This recipe is from Marion Brown's Southern Cookbook by Marion Brown (University of North Carolina Press, 1968) and was originally published in The Morning Call.
Notes
For more concentrated lemon flavor, make a double recipe of the glaze. Use half on the cake when it has just come from the oven. Then, apply the remainder to the cake after it has cooled.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 3 Cups sugar
- 1 Cup butter, softened
- 1/2 Cup solid shortening, such as Crisco
- 6 eggs
- 3 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Cup milk (or a little more, if needed)
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Teaspoons lemon extract
For the glaze:
- 1/3 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
For the cake:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a tube pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl with a mixer, cream 3 cups sugar with 1 cup softened butter and 1/2 cup solid shortening, until light. Add 6 eggs, one at a time. Beat in 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt alternately with 1/2 cup milk. Add 2 teaspoons lemon extract and stir.
Step 3: Bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until done. Test with toothpick. Glaze or use frosting as desired.
For the glaze:
Step 1: Mix 1/3 cup powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Drizzle over the cake, after it has cooled for about 20 minutes.