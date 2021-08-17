  1. Home
4.666665
3 ratings

Lemon and Lavender Sparklers

August 17, 2021
By
A delicious cocktail with floral notes
Lemon and Lavender Sparklers
Kristen Mendiola/The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

A simple yet refreshing cocktail with floral notes. You can smell the beautiful aroma from the fresh lavender in this bubbly cocktail. Add a sugary rim to pair with the zesty flavors in the drink.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.

For simple syrup, mix 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar and 1 1/2 cups water in a small saucepan. Heat to a boil, then cover and cook for 2 minutes to completely dissolve sugar. Cool, then pour into a bottle. Refrigerate covered up to several weeks.

You can substitute 1 (12-ounce) container of frozen lemonade concentrate (undiluted) for the simple syrup to save time.

Ingredients

For the sugar rim

  • 3 Tablespoons sparkling sugar or granulated sugar crystals
  • 1 Teaspoon dried lavender
  • 1 Teaspoon finely minced fresh lavender leaves or mint leaves

For the cocktail

  • 3/4 Cups simple syrup, see note
  • 3/4 Cups fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Cup gold rum, or to taste
  • 2 fresh lavender sprigs or 1 or 2 drops food grade lavender essential oil
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 (750-ml) bottle dry sparkling wine, such as Prosecco or Cava

Directions

For the sugar rim

Step 1: Mix 3 tablespoons sparkling sugar, 1 teaspoon dried lavender and 1 teaspoon minced fresh lavender or mint leaves in a small shallow dish. Dip the rim of a fluted glass in water, then dip into the sugar mixture to coat the rim. Let stand.

For the cocktail

Step 1: Mix 3/4 cups simple syrup, 3/4 cups lemon juice, 1-1 ¼ cups rum, 2 lavender sprigs (or oil drops) and 2 cups water in a pitcher. Refrigerate covered until very cold, at least 2 hours.

Step 2: To serve, stir rum mixture. Fill prepared glasses ½ full with rum mixture. Fill the glass to the rim with sparkling wine. Serve right away.

Tags
best recipes
beverage
cocktail recipe
drink recipe
edible flowers
lavender
lemon juice
recipe
Rum
wine
JeanMarie Brownson
