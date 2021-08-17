A simple yet refreshing cocktail with floral notes. You can smell the beautiful aroma from the fresh lavender in this bubbly cocktail. Add a sugary rim to pair with the zesty flavors in the drink.
Notes
For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.
For simple syrup, mix 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar and 1 1/2 cups water in a small saucepan. Heat to a boil, then cover and cook for 2 minutes to completely dissolve sugar. Cool, then pour into a bottle. Refrigerate covered up to several weeks.
You can substitute 1 (12-ounce) container of frozen lemonade concentrate (undiluted) for the simple syrup to save time.
Ingredients
For the sugar rim
- 3 Tablespoons sparkling sugar or granulated sugar crystals
- 1 Teaspoon dried lavender
- 1 Teaspoon finely minced fresh lavender leaves or mint leaves
For the cocktail
- 3/4 Cups simple syrup, see note
- 3/4 Cups fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Cup gold rum, or to taste
- 2 fresh lavender sprigs or 1 or 2 drops food grade lavender essential oil
- 2 Cups water
- 1 (750-ml) bottle dry sparkling wine, such as Prosecco or Cava
Directions
For the sugar rim
Step 1: Mix 3 tablespoons sparkling sugar, 1 teaspoon dried lavender and 1 teaspoon minced fresh lavender or mint leaves in a small shallow dish. Dip the rim of a fluted glass in water, then dip into the sugar mixture to coat the rim. Let stand.
For the cocktail
Step 1: Mix 3/4 cups simple syrup, 3/4 cups lemon juice, 1-1 ¼ cups rum, 2 lavender sprigs (or oil drops) and 2 cups water in a pitcher. Refrigerate covered until very cold, at least 2 hours.
Step 2: To serve, stir rum mixture. Fill prepared glasses ½ full with rum mixture. Fill the glass to the rim with sparkling wine. Serve right away.