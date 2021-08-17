Notes

For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.

For simple syrup, mix 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar and 1 1/2 cups water in a small saucepan. Heat to a boil, then cover and cook for 2 minutes to completely dissolve sugar. Cool, then pour into a bottle. Refrigerate covered up to several weeks.

You can substitute 1 (12-ounce) container of frozen lemonade concentrate (undiluted) for the simple syrup to save time.