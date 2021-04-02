This Lebanese rice dish is made from vermicelli noodles that have been toasted in butter and then cooked with white rice and sprinkled with cinnamon. Serve it with traditional Lebanese dishes such as lamb and green bean stew (also called yahneh or lubieh).
This recipe is by Maureen Abood and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup vermicelli or angel hair pasta, broken into 2-inch pieces
- 2 Cups long grain white rice
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
Step 1: In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter. Add 1/2 cup vermicelli or angel hair pasta (broken into 2-inch pieces). Cook, stirring until the pasta is toasted and golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in 2 cups long grain white rice, until all grains are coated with butter.
Step 2: Stir in 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth. Heat to a boil; lower heat to medium low. Cover; cook until rice is tender and broth is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cinnamon.