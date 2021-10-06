Step 1: Pat 9-10 lamb chops dry and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle all sides generously with salt and pepper. Drizzle both sides with olive oil and refrigerate uncovered for up to 2 days.

Step 2: Prepare a charcoal grill until coals are covered with gray ash or preheat a gas grill to medium-hot. Remove chops from the refrigerator. Gather all ingredients to the work surface.

Step 3: Place chops directly over heat source on grill. Cover and grill for 4 minutes. Flip chops; close the grill and cook to medium-rare, 2-3 minutes more. Remove to a platter.

Step 4: To serve, put 2 or 3 chops on each serving plate. Drizzle chops and the serving plate with some of the green chile tahini and olive oil. Sprinkle with beans, chiles and chives.