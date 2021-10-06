  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lamb Chops With Green Chile Tahini Sauce

October 6, 2021
By
Kick up your weeknight lamb chops
Lamb Chops With Green Chile Tahini Sauce
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

A toasty, slightly fiery green chile tahini sauce add a whole new dimension to classic weeknight lamb chops.

Ready in
18 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
760
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Best Spring Lamb Recipes
5 Creative Recipes for Green Tomatoes
13 Recipes With Leafy Greens for a Healthy, Green St. Paddy's Day

Notes

For the Green Chile Tahini Sauce recipe, click here.

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds lamb chop loins, about 9 to 10 chops
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup green chile tahini sauce, see recipe in notes
  • 4 Ounces cooked or canned white beans
  • Chopped roasted green chiles, for garnish
  • Fresh chives, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Pat 9-10 lamb chops dry and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle all sides generously with salt and pepper. Drizzle both sides with olive oil and refrigerate uncovered for up to 2 days.

Step 2: Prepare a charcoal grill until coals are covered with gray ash or preheat a gas grill to medium-hot. Remove chops from the refrigerator. Gather all ingredients to the work surface.

Step 3: Place chops directly over heat source on grill. Cover and grill for 4 minutes. Flip chops; close the grill and cook to medium-rare, 2-3 minutes more. Remove to a platter.

Step 4: To serve, put 2 or 3 chops on each serving plate. Drizzle chops and the serving plate with some of the green chile tahini and olive oil. Sprinkle with beans, chiles and chives.

Tags
best recipes
chiles
green chiles
lamb
white beans
lamb chops
Green Chile Tahini Sauce
Lamb Chops With Green Chile Tahini Sauce