Lamb and Eggplant With Yogurt Relish

To make the eggplant and yogurt relish:

Heat oven to 350 F degrees.

Cut eggplant in half. With the tip of a knife, score the flesh deeply in a diamond cross-hatch pattern. Arrange eggplant on a baking sheet, flesh side up. Season generously with salt and 3 tbs olive oil over the surface and into the cuts. Placed sliced garlic throughout the cuts.

Roast the eggplant in the oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove from the oven and season with 1 tbs chili powder. Place back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes - until eggplant is soft and a deep brown caramel color.

Spoon yogurt into a large mixing bowl. Add chopped cucumber and red onion. Season with salt and lime juice. Mix all together.

To make the lamb:

Heat olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Season lambs chops with salt & pepper and sear for 2-3 minutes per side until done.

To plate, put ½ eggplant on a plate. Mash the insides a bit and season with an additional 1 tsp of olive oil. Spoon yogurt mixture on to the plate. Top with 2-3 lamb chops.