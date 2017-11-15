A traditional South African treat, koeksisters are extremely sweet and make for a delicious tea time treat. Keep in mind that you need to make the syrup for this the day before.
In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Rub in the butter.
Mix with the egg and water
Work teh dough very well, making sure there are no lumps.
Let the dough rest at room temperature for 3 hours.
Prepare the syrup a day before (it needs to be very cold).
Dissolve the sugar in the water.
Add the spices and lemon juice to this and boil together. Leave the syrup cool in the fridge overnight.
Roll out the dough until it's about a 1/4 of an inch thick.
Cut the dough into strips of 3 inches long, 1-inch wide.
Cut each of these strips into three strips (not all the way through you are going to braid them)
Braid each strip and pinch at either end.
Deep fry until golden brown.
Remove and drain.
Dip the koeksisters into the syrup one by one.