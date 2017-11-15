  1. Home
Koeksisters
A delightful South African Treat
Nov 15, 2017 | 4:26 pm
By
Editor
koeksisters

A traditional South African treat, koeksisters are extremely sweet and make for a delicious tea time treat. Keep in mind that you need to make the syrup for this the day before.

24
Servings
328
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • oil for frying

For the syrup:

  • 5 Cups sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 lemon, juiced

Directions

For the dough:

In a large bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Rub in the butter.

Mix with the egg and water

Work teh dough very well, making sure there are no lumps.

Let the dough rest at room temperature for 3 hours.

 

For the syrup:

Prepare the syrup a day before (it needs to be very cold).

Dissolve the sugar in the water.

Add the spices and lemon juice to this and boil together. Leave the syrup cool in the fridge overnight.

Roll out the dough until it's about a 1/4 of an inch thick.

Cut the dough into strips of 3 inches long, 1-inch wide.

Cut each of these strips into three strips (not all the way through you are going to braid them)

Braid each strip and pinch at either end.

Deep fry until golden brown.

Remove and drain. 

Dip the koeksisters into the syrup one by one.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
23%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
43g
33%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
22µg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
29mg
3%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
28µg
7%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
81mg
12%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
124mg
8%
Water
19g
1%
