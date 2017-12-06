Kimchi-Braised Chicken

The flavors of Korea are becoming more common in the way we cook in North America. Whereas ten years ago it might have been impossible to find kimchi in a grocery store in Kansas City, now there are a couple of kinds available. This makes me happy. The umami-rich patois of the Korean pantry is so easy to include in some very basic recipes. This is a prime example of that ethos, with the simple addition of store-bought cabbage kimchi to add fiery heat and complex flavors. This is a beauty of a dish that will become a regular item in your meal cycle.—Hugh Acheson, author of The Chef and the Slow Cooker
Pat the chicken pieces dry and season them all over with kosher salt. Place the largest skillet you have over medium heat and add the canola oil. When the oil is shimmering, place the chicken in the pan, skin-side down, and cook for 10 minutes, until the skin is crisp and much of the fat has rendered off. Flip the pieces over and cook for 3 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a plate, and add the shallots and ginger to the skillet. Cook for 3 minutes, until softened, and then add the sake, raise the heat to high, and cook for 2 minutes.
Transfer the shallot mixture to a slow cooker, and then add the broth and the crisped chicken pieces; season with salt. Add 1½ cups of the chopped kimchi and the soy sauce, cover with the lid, and cook on the low setting for 4 hours.
Add the red pepper flakes and lime juice to the slow cooker, and stir to combine. Serve the chicken from the cooker family-style, or arrange it on individual plates, along with the rice, some pickles, and the remaining kimchi.
Place the rice and 4 cups of cool water in a slow cooker. Cover with the lid and cook for 2 hours on the low setting.
Turn off the heat, fluff the rice with a fork, add the mint and cilantro, and season to taste with salt.
Reprinted from "The Chef and the Slow Cooker" by Hugh Acheson. Copyright © 2017 by Fried Pie, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Andrew Thomas Lee. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.