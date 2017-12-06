  1. Home
Kimchi-Braised Chicken

Bring the wonderful flavors of Korea to your own kitchen
Dec 6, 2017 | 1:20 pm
By
Editor
Kimchi-Braised Chicken
Andrew Thomas Lee

The flavors of Korea are becoming more common in the way we cook in North America. Whereas ten years ago it might have been impossible to find kimchi in a grocery store in Kansas City, now there are a couple of kinds available. This makes me happy. The umami-rich patois of the Korean pantry is so easy to include in some very basic recipes. This is a prime example of that ethos, with the simple addition of store-bought cabbage kimchi to add fiery heat and complex flavors. This is a beauty of a dish that will become a regular item in your meal cycle.—Hugh Acheson, author of The Chef and the Slow Cooker

4
Servings
364
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 chicken (about 3 pounds), butchered
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 Cup sake
  • 1 1/2 Cup chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 Cups chopped cabbage kimchi, with juices
  • 2 Tablespoons light soy sauce
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Seasonal pickles (okra, cucumber, carrots, daikon radish), for serving
  • Rice with mint and cilantro (see below)

For the rice with mint and cilantro

  • 2 Cups long-grain rice, such as jasmine
  • 1/3 Cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1/3 Cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems
  • Kosher salt

Directions

Pat the chicken pieces dry and season them all over with kosher salt. Place the largest skillet you have over medium heat and add the canola oil. When the oil is shimmering, place the chicken in the pan, skin-side down, and cook for 10 minutes, until the skin is crisp and much of the fat has rendered off. Flip the pieces over and cook for 3 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a plate, and add the shallots and ginger to the skillet. Cook for 3 minutes, until softened, and then add the sake, raise the heat to high, and cook for 2 minutes.

Transfer the shallot mixture to a slow cooker, and then add the broth and the crisped chicken pieces; season with salt. Add 1½ cups of the chopped kimchi and the soy sauce, cover with the lid, and cook on the low setting for 4 hours.

Add the red pepper flakes and lime juice to the slow cooker, and stir to combine. Serve the chicken from the cooker family-style, or arrange it on individual plates, along with the rice, some pickles, and the remaining kimchi.

For the rice with mint and cilantro

Place the rice and 4 cups of cool water in a slow cooker. Cover with the lid and cook for 2 hours on the low setting.

Turn off the heat, fluff the rice with a fork, add the mint and cilantro, and season to taste with salt.

Reprinted from "The Chef and the Slow Cooker" by Hugh Acheson. Copyright © 2017 by Fried Pie, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Andrew Thomas Lee. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
11mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
47g
36%
Protein
11g
24%
Vitamin A, RAE
327µg
47%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
52mg
69%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
99mg
10%
Choline, total
21mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Folate, total
55µg
14%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
85mg
27%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
209mg
30%
Selenium, Se
10µg
18%
Sodium, Na
1299mg
87%
Water
333g
12%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.