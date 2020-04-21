Kid-Friendly Sloppy Joes

Quarter onion and remove seeds and stem from bell pepper. Add to blender and puree until smooth.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef and onion-pepper puree, breaking up with a spoon, for 4 to 5 minutes, until beef is no longer pink.

Rinse out blender. Add can of pears with juice, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and garlic powder to clean blender. Puree until smooth.

Add pear-ketchup puree to skillet, bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes, until heated through.

Serve on hamburger buns.

MAKE IT A FREEZER MEAL:

Let meat mixture cool completely. Transfer meat mixture into a labeled gallon-size (4 L) freezer bag. Seal, removing as much air as possible, and freeze.

Reminder: Make sure you put a date on the bag!

THAW AND COOK:

Place meat mixture in refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw, or run lukewarm water over bag until you can break apart. Pour bag contents into a large skillet and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Immediately reduce heat to low and simmer for 2-3 minutes or until completely heated through.