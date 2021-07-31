Thinly sliced kale, grated Parmesan, and French bread croutons are tossed with a bright, lemony vinaigrette dressing in this fresh spin on kale salad.
This recipe is by Executive Chef Troy Beasley of Grille 401 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 (4-inch) piece French bread
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
- 8 Cups chiffonade of kale, washed and stemmed
- 1/4 Cup lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
For the lemon vinaigrette:
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/3 Cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Slice 1 (4-inch) piece of French bread into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a medium bowl and drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.
Step 3: Transfer to a baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool and crush slightly, set aside.
Step 4: Using a large bowl, combine 8 cups chiffonade of kale, 1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow salad to sit at least 10 minutes before serving to soften kale.
Step 5: Divide kale between 4 chilled salad plates and serve.
For the lemon vinaigrette:
Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes and 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 1 cup extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 1/3 cups.