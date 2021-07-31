Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Slice 1 (4-inch) piece of French bread into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a medium bowl and drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.

Step 3: Transfer to a baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool and crush slightly, set aside.

Step 4: Using a large bowl, combine 8 cups chiffonade of kale, 1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow salad to sit at least 10 minutes before serving to soften kale.

Step 5: Divide kale between 4 chilled salad plates and serve.