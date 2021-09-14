This pumpkin appetizer is one of the most popular menu items at The Helmand, the iconic Baltimore restaurant serving fine Afghan cuisine.
This recipe is courtesy of Qayum Karzai, owner of The Helmand. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the pumpkin:
- 1 small pumpkin (baby or spookies work best)
- 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- Cinnamon
For the yogurt sauce:
- 1 Cup plain yogurt
- 1 Teaspoon fresh-cut diced garlic
- Dash salt
Directions
For the pumpkin:
Step 1: Slice 1 small pumpkin and remove seeds. Peel outer skin. Slice 2-inch pieces lengthwise.
Step 2: In a skillet, place 1/4 cup vegetable oil and bring to medium heat. Add sliced pumpkin. Cook on medium heat, covered, for approximately 10 minutes, turning once.
Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 4: Remove pumpkin from skillet and place in a small roasting or baking pan. Sprinkle the pumpkin with 3/4 cup sugar and cinnamon. Cover tightly. Bake for 30 minutes or until soft. Time may differ according to the hardness of the pumpkin. Serve pumpkin warm with yogurt sauce (recipe follows).
For the yogurt sauce:
Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon fresh-cut diced garlic and a dash of salt. Stir ingredients together until smooth.