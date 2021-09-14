  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Kaddo Bowrani

September 14, 2021 | 11:33am
Afghan baked pumpkin with yogurt sauce
Kaddo Bowrani recipe - The Daily Meal
Secha6271/E+/Getty Images

This pumpkin appetizer is one of the most popular menu items at The Helmand, the iconic Baltimore restaurant serving fine Afghan cuisine.

This recipe is courtesy of Qayum Karzai, owner of The Helmand. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the pumpkin:

  • 1 small pumpkin (baby or spookies work best)
  • 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • Cinnamon

For the yogurt sauce:

  • 1 Cup plain yogurt
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh-cut diced garlic
  • Dash salt

Directions

For the pumpkin:

Step 1: Slice 1 small pumpkin and remove seeds. Peel outer skin. Slice 2-inch pieces lengthwise.

Step 2: In a skillet, place 1/4 cup vegetable oil and bring to medium heat. Add sliced pumpkin. Cook on medium heat, covered, for approximately 10 minutes, turning once.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 4: Remove pumpkin from skillet and place in a small roasting or baking pan. Sprinkle the pumpkin with 3/4 cup sugar and cinnamon. Cover tightly. Bake for 30 minutes or until soft. Time may differ according to the hardness of the pumpkin. Serve pumpkin warm with yogurt sauce (recipe follows).

For the yogurt sauce:

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon fresh-cut diced garlic and a dash of salt. Stir ingredients together until smooth.

