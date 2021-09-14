Make this tasty hash for any time of the day. This recipe use seasonal squash paired with a sweet and tangy relish and a dollop of minty ricotta. Serve this on the side of grilled chicken or add fried egg tot he skill for an easy breakfast.
Ingredients
- Caper raisin relish, see recipe in notes
- 1/2 Cup ricotta cheese
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 4 Cups (16-20 ounces) cubed, peeled kabocha squash (about ¾-inch piece size)
- 1/3 Cup water
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon coconut oil or expeller pressed canola oil or safflower oil
- 1 medium-size red or sweet onion, peeled, halved, cut into ¼-inch wedges
- 1 small poblano or red bell pepper, cored, diced 1/3-inch
- 1 small jalapeno, halved, seeded, finely chopped
Directions
Step 1: Make Caper raisin relish.
Step 2: Mix ½ cup ricotta, 1 tablespoon minced mint leaves, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for up to 30 minutes or refrigerate covered for up to a day.
Step 3: Put 4 cups kabocha squash cubes in a microwave-safe bowl and add 1/3 cup water. Cover with microwave-safe plastic wrap, vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100% power), stirring once or twice, until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Drain.
Step 4: Heat a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1 ½ tablespoons oil, then 1 chopped onion. Cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in drained squash, 1 diced poblano and 1 finely-chopped jalapeno. Cook, mashing squash lightly until things start to get crusty and crispy, about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Serve hot dolloped with minted ricotta and some of the caper raisin relish.