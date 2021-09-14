Step 1: Make Caper raisin relish.

Step 2: Mix ½ cup ricotta, 1 tablespoon minced mint leaves, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for up to 30 minutes or refrigerate covered for up to a day.

Step 3: Put 4 cups kabocha squash cubes in a microwave-safe bowl and add 1/3 cup water. Cover with microwave-safe plastic wrap, vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100% power), stirring once or twice, until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Drain.

Step 4: Heat a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1 ½ tablespoons oil, then 1 chopped onion. Cook, stirring often, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in drained squash, 1 diced poblano and 1 finely-chopped jalapeno. Cook, mashing squash lightly until things start to get crusty and crispy, about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Serve hot dolloped with minted ricotta and some of the caper raisin relish.