Joulutorttu Cookies
These pinwheeled shaped holiday cookies are really popular in Finland
Nov 15, 2017 | 3:39 pm
Cookies
These are really impressive and delicious cookies to make if you decide to venture into these deep baking waters! You might want to give yourself a day or 2 to make these as they take quite a bit of time.

24
Servings
138
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 3 Cups flour
  • 1 Cup butter, cubed
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup milk

For the filling:

  • 1 Cup chopped prunes
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • water

Directions

For the dough:

Blend dough ingredients in a mixer. Add milk as needed.

Split the dough into 4 balls and cover. Refrigerate overnight

For the filling:

In a saucepan over medium heat, add the prunes sugar and water.

Simmer uncovered until the prunes are soft and jammy, about 30 minutes

Remove from heat and let cool before using.

 

Roll dough out into a a large sheet and cut into 3-inch squares.

Place a teaspoon of filling in the center.

There are many different ways to fold these but the easiest is to take each corner and fold it to the center, to form a pinwheel.

Place on an ungreased baking sheer and bake at 400ºF for 5-10 minutes

Let cool.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
2µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
17mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
51mg
7%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
279mg
19%
Water
20g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
